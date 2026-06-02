ON THE AIR

Josh Shapiro criticizes those attacking Israel’s Jewish character for hypocrisy

Shapiro, to CNN: ‘There are 46 majority Muslim nations, 23 of which have Islam as their official religion’

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro defended Israel’s standing as a Jewish state, telling CNN in an interview that the country faces a level of scrutiny and attack over its religious character not applied to the Muslim states throughout the region.

“For those who do not want there to be a Jewish state, oftentimes they will predicate their views on this notion that being grounded in a religion and being a democracy can’t coexist. I think it’s important to point out the hypocrisy of that view,” Shapiro said in an interview with CNN that aired on Monday. “When there are 46 majority Muslim nations, 23 of which have Islam as their official religion, either because of statute or their constitution, and only one has Judaism as their official religion, and yet we’re focused just on the Jewish state.”

Unlike countries that constitutionally declare an official religion, Israel has no official religion by law — though its 2018 Basic Law designates it as the nation-state of the Jewish people, and religious institutions play a significant role in civic life. Israel formally recognizes multiple religious communities, including Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Druze populations, and grants each its own religious courts for matters of personal status such as marriage and divorce.

The Democratic governor also said that he feels it’s important to stick to his convictions on the issue, rather than following trends or pressure.

“I think it is particularly important at this time to be open and vocal and honest about your views, and not put your finger in the wind and just cater to whoever is expressing their views the loudest,” Shapiro continued.

The comments come as attacks on Israel’s status as a Jewish state have become increasingly prevalent, particularly from the far left, including by at least one Democratic senate candidate.