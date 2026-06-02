Cheap, deadly and hard to spot: Hezbollah’s drones create urgent security threat for Israel

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump brokers partial Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, averting planned Beirut escalation

Trump brokers partial Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, averting p...lanned Beirut escalation

Family, friends of slain embassy staffers mark first anniversary of Capital Jewish Museum shooting

Family, friends of slain embassy staffers mark first anniver...sary of Capital Jewish Museum shooting

Anti-Israel super PAC’s funding bolstered by GOP-linked donors

Anti-Israel super PAC’s funding bolstered by GOP-linked dono...rs

Wide-open Los Angeles mayoral race could hinge on support from Jewish voters

Wide-open Los Angeles mayoral race could hinge on support fr...om Jewish voters

Democrats’ June primary test: Can the party stop its radical flank?

Democrats’ June primary test: Can the party stop its radical... flank?

21-year-old author Theo Baker says he feels more Jewish as a result of antisemitism at Stanford

21-year-old author Theo Baker says he feels more Jewish as a... result of antisemitism at Stanford

Netanyahu’s inner security circle faces transition at pivotal wartime moment

Netanyahu’s inner security circle faces transition at pivota...l wartime moment

Antisemitism has become ‘instrumentalized’ and ‘institutionalized’ in politics, media and more, Ted Deutch says

Antisemitism has become ‘instrumentalized’ and ‘institutiona...lized’ in politics, media and more, Ted Deutch says

Adam Hamawy’s Democratic rivals, Rep. Gottheimer call for answers on his terrorist ties

Adam Hamawy’s Democratic rivals, Rep. Gottheimer call for an...swers on his terrorist ties

Huckabee warns foreign influence in schools is driving evangelicals away from Israel

Huckabee warns foreign influence in schools is driving evang...elicals away from Israel

Most Montana Democrats running for Rep. Ryan Zinke’s seat slam U.S.-Israel relationship

Most Montana Democrats running for Rep. Ryan Zinke’s s...eat slam U.S.-Israel relationship

At Mich. Senate debate, McMorrow says Dems have an antisemitism problem

At Mich. Senate debate, McMorrow says Dems have an antisemit...ism problem

Time is running out to fill key Middle East ambassadorial posts

Time is running out to fill key Middle East ambassadorial po...sts

DSA quietly poised to make inroads in NYC’s congressional delegation

DSA quietly poised to make inroads in NYC’s congressional de...legation

Democrats reject antisemite in Texas while Trump tightens GOP grip

Democrats reject antisemite in Texas while Trump tightens GO...P grip

Leading N.J. Dem congressional candidate Adam Hamawy volunteered with Al-Qaida-tied group in Bosnia

Leading N.J. Dem congressional candidate Adam Hamawy volunte...ered with Al-Qaida-tied group in Bosnia

El-Sayed said he struggles with question of whether Israel should exist as a Jewish state

El-Sayed said he struggles with question of whether Israel s...hould exist as a Jewish state

Josh Shapiro warns of ‘very dangerous’ efforts to target AIPAC supporters in Democratic Party

Josh Shapiro warns of ‘very dangerous’ efforts to target AIP...AC supporters in Democratic Party

Final New York state buffer bill makes blocking access to religious institutions a misdemeanor

Final New York state buffer bill makes blocking access to re...ligious institutions a misdemeanor

As Trump pursues Iran agreement, Republicans split over next steps

As Trump pursues Iran agreement, Republicans split over next... steps

After Mills withdrawal, Auchincloss reiterates Platner’s Nazi tattoo ‘disqualifying’

After Mills withdrawal, Auchincloss reiterates Platner’s Naz...i tattoo ‘disqualifying’

Pro-Israel groups grapple with the future of Israel funding

Pro-Israel groups grapple with the future of Israel funding

Janeese Lewis George’s political director shared videos calling Israel ‘evil’ and supporting BDS

Janeese Lewis George’s political director shared videos call...ing Israel ‘evil’ and supporting BDS

DNI Tulsi Gabbard to resign, citing husband’s illness

DNI Tulsi Gabbard to resign, citing husband’s illness

Jewish Insider’s picks for your summer reading list

Jewish Insider’s picks for your summer reading list

Trump’s Iran calculus on collision course with Israeli expectations of renewed war

Trump’s Iran calculus on collision course with Israeli expec...tations of renewed war

Obama presidential center touts Iran nuclear deal as key part of former president’s legacy

Obama presidential center touts Iran nuclear deal as key par...t of former president’s legacy

Track AIPAC under fire as Democrats condemn its extremist Texas pick

Track AIPAC under fire as Democrats condemn its extremist Te...xas pick

House hearing spotlights antisemitism from healthcare unions

House hearing spotlights antisemitism from healthcare unions

Gottheimer, Moskowitz will vote to expel antisemitic Texas Dem Maureen Galindo if elected

Gottheimer, Moskowitz will vote to expel antisemitic Texas D...em Maureen Galindo if elected

NYC Council speaker preps new school ‘buffer bill’ to beat Mamdani veto

NYC Council speaker preps new school ‘buffer bill’ to beat M...amdani veto

Barney Frank, trailblazing Jewish congressman, dies at 86

Barney Frank, trailblazing Jewish congressman, dies at 86

Netanyahu condemns Ben-Gvir for video taunting flotilla activists

Netanyahu condemns Ben-Gvir for video taunting flotilla acti...vists

DOJ announces Antisemitism Advisory Committee, national tour to combat anti-Jewish hate

DOJ announces Antisemitism Advisory Committee, national tour... to combat anti-Jewish hate

Pro-Israel groups celebrate Massie’s defeat, brace for Rabb

Pro-Israel groups celebrate Massie’s defeat, brace for... Rabb

Secretive GOP-linked super PAC Lead Left boosting antisemitic Dem candidate in Texas

Secretive GOP-linked super PAC Lead Left boosting antisemiti...c Dem candidate in Texas

Rosen, Lankford introduce bill championed by Jewish leaders to address antisemitism

Rosen, Lankford introduce bill championed by Jewish leaders ...to address antisemitism

Kentucky and Pennsylvania primaries test how parties confront antisemitism in their ranks

Kentucky and Pennsylvania primaries test how parties confron...t antisemitism in their ranks

Israel offers Emirates airline to fly direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York

Israel offers Emirates airline to fly direct flights between... Tel Aviv and New York

Nevada GOP candidate Marty O’Donnell hosted neo-Nazi influencer on podcast

Nevada GOP candidate Marty O’Donnell hosted neo-Nazi influen...cer on podcast

McMorrow walks the line on Israel, floats Iron Dome for Palestinians

McMorrow walks the line on Israel, floats Iron Dome for Pale...stinians

Leading NYC Jewish orgs shun Mamdani Shavuot event after Nakba video

Leading NYC Jewish orgs shun Mamdani Shavuot event after Nak...ba video

Jewish leaders cheer Northwestern’s appointment of Mung Chiang as president

Jewish leaders cheer Northwestern’s appointment of Mung Chia...ng as president

Iran bets on delay as Trump mulls reopening military options

Iran bets on delay as Trump mulls reopening military options

Elon Musk lauds Israeli innovation as ‘No. 1 in the world’

Elon Musk lauds Israeli innovation as ‘No. 1 in the world’...

Jewish Voice for Peace activist to serve as Mamdani ‘faith liaison’

Jewish Voice for Peace activist to serve as Mamdani ‘faith l...iaison’

Thomas Massie faces biggest threat to his political survival in Tuesday’s primary

Thomas Massie faces biggest threat to his political survival... in Tuesday’s primary

DSA’s ascent tests Democratic Party’s ideological boundaries

DSA’s ascent tests Democratic Party’s ideological boundaries...

White House call leads to numerous Shabbat 250 commemorations taking place in D.C.

White House call leads to numerous Shabbat 250 commemoration...s taking place in D.C.

NYPD investigating swastika flag hung over NYU

NYPD investigating swastika flag hung over NYU

Israel says it will sue the NYT for defamation over Nicholas Kristof column

Israel says it will sue the NYT for defamation over Nicholas... Kristof column

As Democrats drift left, DSA candidates make inroads in key House races

As Democrats drift left, DSA candidates make inroads in key ...House races

Democratic leaders sound concerned note about party’s pro-Israel creds at JDCA summit

Democratic leaders sound concerned note about party’s pro-Is...rael creds at JDCA summit

Sen. Rand Paul’s son goes on antisemitic tirade against Rep. Mike Lawler

Sen. Rand Paul’s son goes on antisemitic tirade against Rep.... Mike Lawler

Trump caught between Iran and a hard place ahead of Xi meeting

Trump caught between Iran and a hard place ahead of Xi meeti...ng

Israeli officials, AJC slam Nick Kristof’s NYT column as modern-day ‘blood libel’ 

Israeli officials, AJC slam Nick Kristof’s NYT column as mod...ern-day ‘blood libel’ 

Mamdani announces tens of millions in spending on hate crime prevention

Mamdani announces tens of millions in spending on hate crime... prevention

UJA-Federation of New York taps Leffell School’s Michael Kay to serve as next CEO

UJA-Federation of New York taps Leffell School’s Michael Kay... to serve as next CEO

DSA is ‘evil,’ trying to drive Jews out of polite society, D.C. Jewish leader says

DSA is ‘evil,’ trying to drive Jews out of polite society, D....C. Jewish leader says

Elissa Slotkin: It isn’t ‘radical’ to embrace Zionism

Elissa Slotkin: It isn’t ‘radical’ to embr...ace Zionism

After campus chaos, university leaders focus on rebuilding trust

After campus chaos, university leaders focus on rebuilding t...rust

Race to replace Pelosi offers early test of whether progressive Jews welcomed on the left 

Race to replace Pelosi offers early test of whether progress...ive Jews welcomed on the left 

Iran war is ‘not over,’ Netanyahu tells ’60 Minutes’

Iran war is ‘not over,’ Netanyahu tells ’60 Minu...tes’

Despite ban, UCLA’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains active on campus

Despite ban, UCLA’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapte...r remains active on campus

Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf leads players, high school students on Holocaust Museum trip 

Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf leads players, high school... students on Holocaust Museum trip 

Longtime ADL head Abe Foxman remembered as ‘the kind of leader that all of us aspire to be’

Longtime ADL head Abe Foxman remembered as ‘the kind of lead...er that all of us aspire to be’

The early winners — and losers — of the U.K.’s local elections

The early winners — and losers — of the U.K.’s local electio...ns

In Georgia’s 10th District, a GOP establishment favorite takes on a controversial outsider

In Georgia’s 10th District, a GOP establishment favorite tak...es on a controversial outsider

Hussain Abdul-Hussain’s long, strange trip from Israel critic to making ‘The Arab Case for Israel’

Hussain Abdul-Hussain’s long, strange trip from Israel... critic to making ‘The Arab Case for Israel’

Quick Hits

GROWING THREAT

Cheap, deadly and hard to spot: Hezbollah’s drones create urgent security threat for Israel

‘You just have Israeli soldiers completely unaware. If you can’t hear the drone, if you don’t know that it’s there until it’s too late, it’s too late,’ said FDD’s David Daoud

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

An explosive drone launched by Hezbollah is seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon during a Hezbollah attack in northern Israel, May 19, 2026.

By
Matthew Shea
June 2, 2026

One of Israel’s most urgent emerging security threats is not a sophisticated missile or advanced weapons system, but a small, cheap drone that can be bought online and easily assembled.

Hezbollah’s use of first-person view drones (FPVs) — a battlefield tactic widely utilized in the Russia-Ukraine war and now adopted by the Iran-backed terror group — has caused Israeli casualties, threatens civilians and exposed vulnerabilities in Israel’s air-defense systems, including the Iron Dome.

The drones are small and inexpensive, but difficult to detect, experts say. The growing threat has caught the IDF off guard and is forcing Israeli officials to rethink how they protect soldiers, border communities and critical defense infrastructure during the fragile partial ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Last Wednesday, a drone attack near the Israeli border community of Shomera killed one soldier and wounded two others. Since the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon began in April, experts have recorded more than 100 drone attacks on communities inside Israel. On Monday, an IDF soldier was killed in southern Lebanon after being struck by an explosive drone sent by Hezbollah. 

“These are very simple, unsophisticated drones,” Yaakov Katz, a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, told Jewish Insider. “Imagine a person can watch with goggles almost and be the eyes of the drone, see what the drone sees and literally fly it to wherever it wants its target to be.”

Experts said that Hezbollah can purchase commercial drones, or assemble them inside Lebanon using imported parts. But despite their low cost and relative simplicity, the drones are proving difficult for Israel to defend against. 

“These are small, they fly very low, so they’re not seen or detected mostly by radar,” Katz said. “Even if you saw them, you can’t necessarily intercept them or destroy them with traditional means of scrambling their radar signal or other electronic warfare capabilities. That is what’s making this so complicated for Israel.”

The drones have been particularly effective against Israeli soldiers operating in the open, Katz said, turning what was once a secondary concern into “one of the most pressing issues for Israel.” He noted that the drones come in various sizes and carry explosives, including grenades, that are flown directly into Israeli soldiers or other targets.

David Daoud, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said this appears to be the “first real conflict” in which Hezbollah has employed these kinds of drones at scale. 

“These drones are basically loitering around for a while,” Daoud said. “They’re not moving at particularly high speeds and you just have Israeli soldiers completely unaware. If you can’t hear the drone, if you don’t know that it’s there until it’s too late, it’s too late.”

Daoud said he has seen footage of drones flying within “a foot or two” of Israeli soldiers who appeared unaware of their presence. That low detectability, he said, can increase the danger not only to soldiers but also to civilians and infrastructure.

“This kind of feeds into the idea that their detectability is very low by design,” Daoud said. “Hezbollah has also talked about disabling some of the early warning systems. If Israel’s Red Alert is knocked out in a certain area and then Hezbollah fires a barrage of 100 rockets, suddenly people don’t have the ability to know that the attack is incoming. You increase the possibility of Israeli casualties.”

Katz said the threat has also taken on a deeply personal dimension for many Israelis. “I have two nephews who are in Lebanon right now,” he said. “Everyone knows someone in Lebanon and you’re concerned, and that creates a level of anxiety.”

“Unfortunately, it’s almost every day that we wake up, or in the middle of the day, get reports of another soldier who’s been killed by one of these drones,” he added. “It just wasn’t as important, but now it is, because it’s killing people. That now made it one of the most pressing issues for Israel.”

Ari Cicurel, associate director of foreign policy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, said the drones are also effective because they allow operators to strike with “greater precision and accuracy.” He said that Hezbollah has deployed FPV drones similar to those used by Russia against Ukraine, adding that the group has adopted fiber‑optic control cables to mimic Russian tactics and evade electronic countermeasures.

“Even if they are smaller, the operator can focus in on sites, loiter, wait for an individual or a site to be a desirable target, and then hit them,” Cicurel said. “What we’re seeing in particular recently is adding fiber optic cables to them. That is another clear lesson that both Iran and Hezbollah have learned from Russia’s use of these drones against Ukraine.”

He said the cables help prevent electronic countermeasures from disrupting the drone’s communications, creating “a greater challenge” for Israeli forces trying to intercept them.

Daoud said another factor complicating the issue for Israel is that Hezbollah’s drones are relatively easy to import from abroad or produce domestically, which makes it easier to conceal them.

“These things can probably be produced [regularly] given how cheap they are, how easy they are to manufacture, given how unsophisticated they are,” Daoud said. “When we talk about these factories, we’re not talking about something that requires a high level of sophistication. I could sit at my desk and make 30 of these a day.”

One of the most concerning targets is the Iron Dome, Israel’s primary air-defense system. Footage released by Hezbollah earlier this month appeared to show a drone striking an Israeli Iron Dome launcher, though experts said the extent of the damage remains unclear.

“In Hezbollah’s propaganda they talked about having drones that would be able to disarm the Iron Dome and that’s obviously an issue,” Daoud said. “The Iron Dome operates off of a radar. If you’ve made these drones able to go undetected by radar, then a few well-placed drones could either throw off Iron Dome or disable an Iron Dome battery or disable the radar.”

“The more these drones are developed by Hezbollah to become more able to evade radar, the more of a problem you’re going to have when it comes to Iron Dome,” he added. “Israel doesn’t have thousands of Iron Dome batteries. Most of them have been deployed to the north. If Hezbollah is able to knock them out, then that’s a massive security risk for Israel.”

Still, Daoud noted that the Iron Dome remains the “most effective” counter to FPVs despite the liability. 

Experts also said Israel was not fully prepared for the scope of the FPV drone threat and is now trying to adapt quickly. But they cautioned that there is unlikely to be a single solution.

“I think they were underprepared,” Katz said. “What Israel underestimated was the extent, the numbers, the ranges and its inability to defend itself from them. And that is how we found ourselves in this current situation.”

Israel has already adopted some defensive measures used by Ukraine, including establishing protective netting around military vehicles. However, Daoud said there is a trade-off.

“If the IDF decides to put all of its Humvees in Lebanon in protective netting, that means they’re going to move slower, and when they move slower they’re open to different threats from Hezbollah,” Daoud said. “So the question is what tactic do you adopt that plugs up one problem and doesn’t open you up to another problem.”

Other options could include targeting Hezbollah launch areas and strongholds in Lebanon, Daoud said, though he cautioned that Israel’s room to maneuver could be limited by diplomatic considerations, including pressure from Washington to halt hostilities in Lebanon amid negotiations with Iran.

“I think it goes back to the defensive adaptations in terms of needing to prepare for a variety of defenses against the kind of projectiles that our adversaries could be launching,” Cicurel said, noting that he believed “putting netting around air defenses” would “prevent drones from reaching them.” 

Experts said it remains unclear whether Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad or other Iranian-backed groups will adopt the same tactics in future conflicts. But Katz said Israel cannot assume the threat will remain limited to Hezbollah.

“It would be negligent to think that they [other Iranian-backed groups] do not have it,” Katz said. “It is easy. It can be bought off of Amazon or at a drone store. You can buy parts and smuggle them in and assemble them on your own without anyone even knowing.”

That leaves Israel facing a difficult question: how to defend against a threat that is cheap, widely available and hard to detect, but potentially devastating when used effectively.

“This has to be something that needs to be thought about very seriously,” Katz added, “… and I would even say with urgency.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.