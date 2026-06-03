FLAG FALLOUT

NYPD arrests NYU student who unfurled swastika flag on campus building

The perpetrator was reportedly music student Alexander Stepnowsky, who is being charged with a hate crime and trespassing

The NYPD arrested an NYU student Wednesday for raising a flag that displayed swastikas and a Star of David atop a university building last month.

The perpetrator was a fourth-year NYU student at the time of the incident and has not yet received a diploma, a university spokesperson told Jewish Insider on Wednesday. The New York Times reported that the man is named Alexander Stepnowsky, a music technology student.

He was charged with a hate crime and trespassing, among other charges. NYU will carry out its own disciplinary measures, which could include expulsion or degree revocation, the spokesperson said.

Appearing near Washington Square Park on May 13, the flag mimicked the purple NYU banners seen across campus, yet it was emblazoned with a Star of David flanked by two swastikas. It was flown on the roof of the Steinhardt building, named in honor of its Jewish benefactors, Michael and Judy Steinhardt.

“The University cooperated fully with the NYPD. We are grateful for their exhaustive work and for the efforts of the Manhattan District Attorney in identifying the person responsible for this heinous crime,” Wiley Norvell, senior vice president for university relations and public affairs said in a statement.

“The symbols that were represented are antisemitic and hateful to every person of conscience; this appalling act violated our sense of community and solidarity. In addition to criminal proceedings, we will immediately pursue our disciplinary procedures, which carry the most severe consequences.”

“I commend NYU for its unequivocal condemnation of this hateful act, its cooperation with law enforcement, and its commitment to full accountability,” said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.