KEEPING COMPANY

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at mayor’s mansion

‘Gracie Mansion belongs to all New Yorkers. Public office must never be used to legitimize hate,’ an ADL spokesperson said

The Anti-Defamation League condemned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday for hosting Columbia University anti-Israel protest leader Mahmoud Khalil at his official residence.

“Welcoming someone known for justifying the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks as an honored guest at Gracie Mansion — while some in the Mayor’s inner circle have amplified antisemitic content and posts dismissing the atrocities of that day — sends a deeply troubling message,” an ADL spokesperson told Jewish Insider.

“Gracie Mansion belongs to all New Yorkers. Public office must never be used to legitimize hate, and New York’s Jewish community deserves a mayor who makes that clear in both words and actions,” said the ADL spokesperson.

On Monday night, Mamdani posted a photo which included his wife, who has come under fire in recent days for her social media support for Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, and Khalil having an iftar meal at Gracie Mansion.

Other Jewish groups have so far declined to publicly weigh in on the dinner.

Khalil, a former Columbia graduate student who grew up in Syria but is of Palestinian descent, was released in June from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Louisiana, where he had been held for three months pending deportation proceedings. A federal appeals court ruled in January that Khalil could be rearrested.

One month after his release, Khalil repeatedly declined to condemn Hamas in a CNN interview.