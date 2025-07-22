Doubling down
Columbia anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil refuses to condemn Hamas in CNN interview
Pressed by CNN anchor Pamela Brown, Khalil said: ‘I hate the selective outrage of condemnation because this wouldn’t lead to a constructive conversation’
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was a prominent leader of the Columbia University protest movement, repeatedly declined to condemn Hamas in a CNN interview on Tuesday.
“It’s disingenuous to ask about condemning Hamas while Palestinians are the ones...
