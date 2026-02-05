NEW GIG

Mamdani picks progressive Jewish leader to head Office to Combat Antisemitism

Phylisa Wisdom has alienated some Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish leaders over her blunt criticism of yeshiva education

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani selected Phylisa Wisdom, executive director of the progressive Zionist group New York Jewish Agenda and a critic of yeshiva education ,to helm the city’s Office to Combat AntiSemitism.

Jewish Insider first reported in January that the administration was considering Wisdom for the job. But a source also told JI earlier this week that her past work as director of development and government affairs at Young Advocates for Fair Education (Yaffed) — which criticizes the quality of secular education in Hasidic schools — had initially caused the mayor’s team some pause. Mamdani had sought the support of the Satmar Hasidic community during his campaign.

In her conversation with JI last month, Wisdom sketched what she described as a “comprehensive strategy” that the office, which former Mayor Eric Adams established in May 2025, could pursue.

The antisemitism office could be “coordinating between long-standing offices and agencies tasked with combating hate, and input from the diversity of New York’s Jewish community,” she said, outlining broad steps.

In her public commentary, Wisdom has criticized some extremist rhetoric and actions — such as the anti-Israel protest in Times Square the day following the Oct. 7 attacks, the slogan “from the river to the sea” and boycotts of people labeled “Zionists” — but also defended critics of Israel and opponents of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

A range of Jewish Democratic politicians and advocates, including top staffers from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office and the City Council, lauded Wisdom’s selection.

“Her Jewish values, tireless commitment to justice, and strong relationships & credibility across the community are precisely what we need in this role. Jewish safety is inextricable from everyone’s safety and our democracy,” said Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the progressive Jewish Council for Public Affairs and a New York Jewish Agenda board member.

However, some leaders in the Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish communities privately bristled at Wisdom’s history at Yaffed, though several hesitated to speak publicly out of a reluctance to pick what they described as an unnecessary fight with the mayor’s office.

“Orthodox Jews are among those most frequently targeted by antisemitism and discrimination. Choosing a figure known for antagonizing the Orthodox community — someone who has publicly battled yeshivas — reflects a troubling disconnect from that reality, and from the promises Mayor Mamdani has repeatedly made to protect our community,” said one leader. . “At best, it is a deeply misguided decision. At worst, it is counterproductive and offensive.”

Some leaders based outside the five boroughs were more outspoken, particularly about Wisdom’s willingness to countenance anti-Zionist rhetoric and questioning of the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

“Saying anti-Zionism is not antisemitism does not reflect the reality of the overwhelming majority of Jewish New Yorkers,” said Rabbi Marc Schneier, founder of the Hampton Synagogue. “Eighty-one years after the liberation of Auschwitz, honoring the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust demands vigilance, moral clarity and the courage to speak out against those who choose to define and reformulate the definition of antisemitism in our day.”

Wisdom, whose official appointment was first reported in the Forward, will replace Adams’ executive director of the office, Moshe Davis.