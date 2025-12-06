House Speaker Mike Johnson headed to New Square on Sunday to help Mike Lawler

JOHNSON'S JOURNEY

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is set to visit New Square, N.Y. on Sunday alongside Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Johnson’s team confirmed to Jewish Insider. The trip will be Johnson’s third to the Hasidic village in Rockland County since becoming House speaker.

Johnson is set to meet privately with David Twersky, the grand rabbi of New Square, during his visit.

The trip comes as Lawler gears up for his third congressional race, which is one of Democrats’ top target districts in next year’s midterms. New Square has proven to be a critical voting bloc in the battleground House district. Lawler received a crucial endorsement from the community in 2024.

Both Republicans and Democrats have worked hard to court New Square in recent years — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also visited the community last October alongside Mondaire Jones, Lawler’s Democratic opponent in the 2024 election. Former President Joe Biden also reached out to Twersky in the runup to the 2022 midterms.

During his time in the New York area, Johnson is also scheduled to participate in an event for Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ) with the pro-Israel group NORPAC in Bergen County. Kean faces a competitive re-election in a northern New Jersey swing district.