Word on the Street

The Senate voted to confirm Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun as the Trump administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism on Thursday, as part of a package of nearly 100 nominees for various federal posts; the package was passed along party lines…

President Donald Trump nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank to be the next deputy commander of CENTCOM; USMC Maj. Gen. Sean Salene, who had been filling the role on an interim basis, was nominated to be the U.S. security coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian territories…

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on two International Criminal Court judges, saying that the legal officials from Mongolia and Georgia “directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent”…

TheTreasury Department levied sanctions against 29 vessels alleged to be a part of Iran’s “shadow fleet” that helps the Islamic Republic transport oil and petroleum products in violation of international sanctions…

After pressure from Capitol Hill — including a blockade by Democratic senators of the confirmation of the Coast Guard commandant — the Coast Guard struck from its disciplinary policies language describing swastikas and nooses as “potentially divisive,” rather than as explicitly banned hate symbols, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports…

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) is urging the Senate to include the long-gestating Pray Safe Act in upcoming government funding legislation in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia…

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ashley Moody (R-FL) and Peter Welch (D-VT) introduced legislation to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides websites with broad immunity from liability for the content their users post…

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) led a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling on the department to conduct a formal review of Spain’s recently enacted Israel boycott law; Tenney was joined by Reps. Sheri Biggs (R-SC), Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA), Scott Franklin (R-FL), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Brian Jack (R-GA), Nicholas Langworthy (R-NY), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Barry Moore (R-AL), Andy Ogles (R-TN), John Rose (R-TN), Derek Schmidt (R-KS), Keith Self (R-TX), Jefferson Shreve (R-IN), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Daniel Webster (R-FL), Joe Wilson (R-SC) and Rudy Yakym (R-IN)…

TikTok CEO Shou Chew said that the company had reached an agreement to divest its U.S. branch from its Chinese parent company ByteDance; under the terms of the agreement, the U.S. entity will be jointly controlled by Oracle, Silver Lake and the Abu Dhabi-based MGX, which will own 45% of the company, while another third will be held by affiliates of current ByteDance investors and the remaining 20% will stay with ByteDance…

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua apologized for performing an antisemitic dance on social media after Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance and other leading figures and groups spoke out, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports…

Jewish leaders in California are calling for the resignation of Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez, who shared multiple social media posts suggesting that the Sydney terror attack was a “false flag” operation and suggesting that “the root cause of antisemitism is the behavior of Israel and Israelis”; Martinez had previously compared himself to Hamas while speaking at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit over the summer…

In The Washington Post, presidential historian Tevi Troy reflects on the legacy of longtime Commentaryeditor Norman Podhoretz, who died earlier this week…

The Free Press talks to Jewish parents in New York City — and their children — who are split over the results of the New York City mayoral race and the election of Zohran Mamdani…

A French court sentenced an Algerian nanny to two-and-a-half years in prison for poisoning a Jewish family for whom she worked; the court dropped additional charges that ascribed an antisemitic motive to the acts, saying that the woman’s confession that she poisoned the family because they were Jewish was not made in the presence of an attorney…

eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross interviews Australian Jewish philanthropy leaders about their efforts to meet the needs of the country’s Jewish community following the terror attack on Sunday at Sydney’s Bondi Beach…

A hotel in Davao City, Philippines, confirmed that the two men accused of committing the Bondi Beach attack had stayed at the hotel for weeks last month, as investigators look into whether the father-and-son pair traveled to the region, known for its ties to ISIS, to prepare for the attack…

TheIranian rial hit a new record low against the U.S. dollar this week, dropping to just under 1.3 million rials to the dollar…

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is the subject of an alleged Iranian hacking plot; hundreds of Telegram messages and contacts from Bennett’s phone have been posted online by the hackers in recent days…

Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner told The Wall Street Journal that he is seeking to invest in new digital media but has not yet found businesses in the field that he wants to acquire…

Nvidia announced plans to build a 160,000-square-meter tech campus in the northern Israeli town of Kiryah Tivon, with construction expected to begin in 2027 and continue through 2031…

Ken Griffin’s Citadel will open an office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as an increasing number of hedge funds establish offices in the Gulf nation…

Turkey is mulling returning the S-400 air-defense systems it purchased from Russia in an effort to deepen ties with the U.S. as Ankara seeks to purchase F-35 fighter jets from Washington and lift American sanctions on Turkish entities…

The New York Times’ Dana Rubinstein was named the paper’s City Hall bureau chief… Amy Latzer is joining the American Jewish University as chief operating officer…

Aviva Jacobs, the director for U.S. Jewish grantmaking at Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, will join Leading Edge next month to serve as its next chief impact officer…