At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether China is violating Iran sanctions

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling misinformation on social media

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty are anti-Zionist

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content after antisemitic prompts

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against Rep. Ritchie Torres

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic views

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite its baggage

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hosting antisemites on podcast

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti-Zionism’ in medicine

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at end of year

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim Herzog’s name from park

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parents reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, rebuilding and renewed Jewish engagement

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against antisemitism

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat

Netanyahu reportedly pushing for major expansion of war in Gaza

Sen. Alsobrooks flip-flops from pledge to maintain aid to Israel during Senate campaign

House Speaker Mike Johnson arrives in Israel

Democrats’ top Senate recruit Roy Cooper rejects effort to block aid to Israel

Klobuchar explains her flip against Israel in supporting cutoff to military aid

Ossoff’s vote to block arms sale to Israel hampers his Jewish outreach efforts

Pirro prioritizes fighting antisemitism in her new role as U.S. attorney

Rep. Khanna, progressives push for U.S. recognition of Palestinian state

Harvard agrees to cover security costs for campus Hillel

Majority of Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israel

Mike Johnson: ‘Suffering and misery’ in Gaza is ‘quite alarming to see’

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

The two commentators, who both took the stage at Turning Point USA’s annual confab, traded barbs over what Shapiro warned were ‘frauds and grifters’ in the GOP

Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images

Attendees listen to conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference in remembrance of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, in Phoenix, Arizona on December 18, 2025.

By
Emily Jacobs
December 19, 2025

The ongoing dispute between Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson took center stage on Thursday during the opening night of Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, the organization’s annual gathering and its first since the killing of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk in September. 

Attempts by TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk, who took the helm after her husband’s death, to project unity within the MAGA movement at the summit — including by announcing her endorsement of Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 presidential election — were overshadowed by the barbs traded by Shapiro and Carlson in their respective speeches. The two men spoke within three hours of each other at the Phoenix, Ariz., event, with Shapiro taking the stage first.

Shapiro began his remarks by warning that conservative commentators including Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Steve Bannon are “frauds and grifters” who are threatening the future of the Republican Party. In addition to Carlson, Kelly and Bannon are slated to speak at the four-day conference.

“Today, the conservative movement is in serious danger, not just from the left that all too frequently excuses everything up to and including murder,” Shapiro said. “The conservative movement is also in danger from charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principle but actually traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty, who offer nothing but bile and despair, who seek to undermine fundamental principles of conservatism by championing aggravation and grievance.”

“These people are frauds and they are grifters, and they do not deserve your time,” he added.

Shapiro criticized Kelly and Carlson for refusing to condemn Owens for espousing and promoting conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk’s assassination, and highlighted Bannon’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein while noting that Bannon “accuses his foreign policy opponents of loyalty to a foreign country.”

Regarding Kelly, Shapiro noted that while he considers the former Fox News host to be a friend, he criticized her argument that Owens’ behavior was undeserving of criticism because she’s a young mother and a personal friend.

“Meghan Markle is a young mother. [Rep.] Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is a young mother. That doesn’t matter,” Shapiro told the crowd. “Megyn said this week, ‘My goal and my job here is to try to understand where Candace is coming from on this,’ and says she sees no purpose in inserting herself ‘into this on one side.’ That is a moral and logical absurdity. There is only one moral side here, Erica Kirk’s side.”

“You know, the side of the widow with two children whose husband was shot live on camera in front of all of us?” he continued. “Friendship with the person accusing TPUSA of a cover up of Charlie’s murder is no excuse for cowardice.”

Shapiro also criticized Carlson’s platforming of Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer and alleged sex trafficker; neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes; and Darryl Cooper, a known Holocaust revisionist and a Hitler apologist who produces his own history podcast. Shapiro called on Carlson to “own” his part in mainstreaming the three into the conservative movement. 

“If we offer a guest for your viewing, we owe it to you to ask the kinds of questions that actually get at the truth. If we agree with the guest, that’s fine, but we should own it,” Shapiro said. “So, for example, if you host a Hitler apologist, Nazi loving, anti-American piece of refuge like Nick Fuentes, … if you have that person on your show and you proceed to glaze him, you ought to own it.”

Carlson took the stage later on in the program Thursday evening, and began his remarks by revealing he had “laughed” while watching Shapiro take digs at him. He later criticized Shapiro’s push to purge fringe figures such as Fuentes and Owens from the conservative ecosystem. 

“I just got here and I feel like I missed the first part of the program. Hope I didn’t miss anything meaningful. I don’t think I did. No, I’m just kidding, I watched it. I laughed,” Carlson said, later adding: “To hear calls for, like, deplatforming and denouncing people at a Charlie Kirk event, I’m like, what? That’s hilarious.”

