appointee unmasked

Newly named Mamdani official complained about ‘money hungry Jews’ in social media posts

Catherine Almonte Da Costa was tapped this week as Mamdani’s director of appointments

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s newly tapped director of appointments, Catherine Almonte Da Costa, has a history of antisemitic online posts — including complaining about “money hungry Jews.”

Da Costa, who previously served as executive assistant to former Mayor Bill DeBlasio and was appointed by Mamdani on Wednesday, posted a series of antisemitic comments in 2011 and 2012, which were obtained by the Judge Street Journal. The account — and the posts, which had remained online — was deleted once the outlet published her posts on Thursday.

“Money hungry Jews smh,” Da Costa posted on X in January 2011, according to screenshots.

“Woo! Promoted to the upstairs office today! Working alongside these rich Jewish peeps,” she posted in June 2011.

In June 2012, Da Costa wrote that the “Far Rockaway train is the Jew train,” a reference to the neighborhood’s sizable Jewish population.

Da Costa told the Judge Street Journal that “as the mother of two Jewish children,” she “deeply regret[s] and apologize[s] for these tweets from well over a decade ago.”

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey condemned the posts on X, writing that they “echo classic antisemitic tropes and otherwise demean Jewish people.”

“We appreciate Da Costa has relationships with members of the Jewish community, but her posts require immediate explanation — not just from Ms. Da Costa, but also from the Mayor-Elect,” the ADL said in a statement.

Mamdani transition team spokesperson Dora Pekec told Jewish Insider that the incoming mayor, who takes office on Jan. 1, “has made clear that these comments are unacceptable and they absolutely do not represent him or the values of his administration.”

The recently unearthed posts come as several of Mamdani’s transition appointees have drawn scrutiny from Jewish leaders, who remain skeptical of the mayor-elect and his commitment to fighting antisemitism.

Among the most controversial of his appointments is Tamika Mallory, a former Women’s March leader who stepped down from its board amid allegations of antisemitism, to a newly established community safety committee.