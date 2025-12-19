closing of the horseshoe

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

‘Finally getting it Nick,’ Bowman commented on a video of Fuentes saying Republicans are ‘better’ for Israel than working people

Jamaal Bowman, the far-left former House member who is pursuing an appointment as New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s public schools chancellor, recently posted a comment on Instagram supporting remarks from neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes.

Bowman made the comment on an Instagram reel posted by Fuentes in September, which featured the antisemitic commentator making the case that Republicans weren’t a “better” choice than Democrats for working people, but were instead “better” for Israel, the oil and gas industry, Silicon Valley and Wall Street. The caption on the video, which has 2.6 million views and more than 239 thousand likes, reads: “The type of Racist ifw [I f*** with].”

“Finally getting it Nick. Now go a step further,” Bowman wrote in the comment, which was still up as of Thursday evening. “This is the same playbook they use to divide and conquer us based on race to maintain their oligarchy. It’s us, against the oligarchy. Now no more racist bullshit from you.”

Bowman, a former middle school principal, lost his bid for a second term in the House to Rep. George Latimer (D-NY) in the Democratic primary, in part because of his radical views toward Israel and extreme rhetoric.

Now out of Washington, Bowman revealed to supporters last month that he has been “pushing hard” for Mamdani to name him as schools chancellor so he could lead a “revolution in our public schools,” according to the New York Post. Bowman made the comments during a Zoom call in early November organized by the Democratic Socialists of America’s NYC chapter.

“I’m an educator, lifelong educator. When we get universal child care, y’all, it’s going to lead to a revolution in our public schools!” Bowman said on the call.