Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 ...attacks as speaker

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel vi...sit

China uses WWII memory to project power in military parade a...nd international diplomacy

Genocide scholars’ resolution accusing Israel ‘deeply ...problematic,’ member says

Nadler’s handpicked successor drawing scrutiny over Mamdani ...endorsement

D.C. suburb stirs controversy by mandating Palestinian folkt...ale as required first grade reading

New Humash features Rabbi Sacks’ posthumously published tran...slations

Negotiations for next U.S.-Israel aid deal faces uphill batt...le with changing political tides

Graham targets Norway over BDS

Graham advocates for mutual defense agreement with Lebanon d...uring bipartisan visit

Qatari government-aligned newspaper editor called on Hamas t...o kidnap IDF soldiers

Under pressure from left-wing activists, DNC Chair Ken Marti...n withdraws Israel resolution

Game changer: Kevin Youkilis reflects on Judaism and antisem...itism as an MLB all-star

New ADL report highlights white supremacist forum inspiring ...school shooters

Qatar’s Washington lobbyist invokes old antisemitic tropes i...n push for influence

Klobuchar rebukes Fateh campaign staffers who glorified Oct.... 7 attacks

Seb Gorka slams Tucker Carlson as ‘Pat Buchanan in a new gui...se’

Top D.C. Jewish official urges Jamie Raskin to withdraw from... anti-Israel resolution

Mike Huckabee sounds cautious note on status of ceasefire ne...gotiations

Brad Sherman keeps a wary eye on younger primary opposition

AIPAC stands by Katherine Clark as she walks back ‘genocide’... comment 

Leading Jewish groups urge universities to pursue reforms to... deal with antisemitism

Raskin backs bill severely restricting U.S. arms transfers t...o Israel

Klobuchar, Walz staying silent over Fateh staffers’ antisemi...tism

Lawler bill would repeal decades-old provision on U.S. diplo...matic facility construction in Israel

Ciattarelli focuses on Jewish voters as he seeks an upset in... the N.J. governor’s race

Buttigieg’s about-face on Israel signals possible shift in D...emocratic politics

Toronto film festival reverses decision, will air Oct. 7 doc...umentary

Omar Fateh’s staff defended Oct. 7, denied Israel’s right to... exist

DNC confronts anti-Israel push from party delegates

Jay Schottenstein has great genes

Sarah Huckabee Sanders completes first trip to Israel as Ark...ansas governor

Trump-aligned evangelicals push Republicans to call out anti...semitism on the right

Trump’s latest DC target: George Washington University

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund cuts Israeli holdings, while ...courting top American pro-Israel execs

Facing criticism from all sides, Netanyahu claims new Gaza p...lan will ‘end the war speedily’

Under pressure from Jewish leaders, Spanberger responds to V...a. Dem’s anti-Israel posts

Prosecutors announce hate crimes charges against D.C. museum... shooter

How Hamas directs the distribution of cash from aid groups i...n Gaza: report

Fire-bombing targeting Jewish family and IDF veteran rocks S...t. Louis Jewish community

CNN, Channel 12 anchors debut new book on antisemitism for m...iddle schoolers

Virginia Democrat under fire for calling Zionism ‘evil’ whil...e leading Education Committee

NJ Jewish leader Jeff Grayzel running for Congress as a ‘pro...ud Jew and a proud Zionist’

Shapiro says U.S. has ‘moral responsibility’ to provide aid ...to Gaza

FBI report: American Jews remain the most targeted religious... group

Harvard funding Hillel’s security costs but not doing the sa...me for Chabad

Pro-Israel groups post strong fundraising figures in first h...alf of 2025

Lessons from Gaza disengagement remain relevant 20 years lat...er

Netanyahu reportedly pushing for major expansion of war in G...aza

Sen. Alsobrooks flip-flops from pledge to maintain aid to Is...rael during Senate campaign

House Speaker Mike Johnson arrives in Israel

Democrats’ top Senate recruit Roy Cooper rejects effort to b...lock aid to Israel

Klobuchar explains her flip against Israel in supporting cut...off to military aid

Ossoff’s vote to block arms sale to Israel hampers his Jewis...h outreach efforts

Pirro prioritizes fighting antisemitism in her new role as U....S. attorney

Rep. Khanna, progressives push for U.S. recognition of Pales...tinian state

Harvard agrees to cover security costs for campus Hillel

Majority of Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israe...l

Mike Johnson: ‘Suffering and misery’ in Gaza is ‘quite alarm...ing to see’

Quick Hits

member update

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Attendees indicated that the briefing did not provide specific answers on any U.S. policy toward a potential Israeli move to annex all or part of the territory

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivers remarks as President Donald Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House on July 7, 2025, in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
September 3, 2025

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee privately briefed lawmakers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning on the security and political situation in the West Bank and the war in Gaza.

The briefing was organized by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who chairs the subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa, in response to efforts by France and other U.S. allies to recognize a Palestinian state. Despite a focus on the West Bank, attendees indicated that the briefing did not provide specific answers on any U.S. policy toward a potential Israeli move to annex all or part of the territory.

Lawler told Jewish Insider the briefing had included a “thorough discussion with the ambassador about Judea and Samaria and the challenges and the opportunities,” using the biblical term for the West Bank preferred by the Israeli government and utilized by the Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Given the insistence on the part of the French and other Europeans to recognize a Palestinian state, I thought it was important for my colleagues to have a greater understanding of what we’re actually talking about with respect to Judea and Samaria, or the West Bank, and how it is actually governed post-Oslo,” Lawler continued, referring to the peace accords brokered in the 1990s.

He noted that a majority of the West Bank is categorized as Area C, controlled by Israel, and said many people do not understand that.

Asked whether the group had discussed a potential declaration of Israeli sovereignty in that area, Lawler responded, “No, we had a broad discussion on the entirety of the situation there.”

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) said he does not “think there’s any support in the United States for unilateral action by Israel to annex any territory.” Some congressional Republicans have indicated support for such a policy.

“[Huckabee] is against the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, and I urged [him] to be equally vocal against unilateral actions by settlers or even the Israeli government designed to prevent a Palestinian state. If you’re against this unilateral, you’re against that unilateral,” Sherman told JI.

He added that Huckabee’s “dedication to the hostages is palpable. You can feel it. You can see it.”

Asked whether the group had discussed potential Israeli annexation of the West Bank, Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) declined to address specific details of the closed-door briefing but said, “there was broad discussion on a lot of different issues, but we didn’t go in-depth into anything specifically.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Wednesday that members of the Israeli government are formulating plans for annexation of the West Bank, potentially including all but six large Palestinian cities in the West Bank, with the goal of claiming “maximum territory and minimum population.” Israel is set to hold high-level discussions on the subject this week.

An envoy for the United Arab Emirates told The Times of Israel this week that “annexation would be a red line” for the UAE and would “foreclose the idea of regional integration and be the death knell of the two-state solution.”

The UAE joined the Abraham Accords in 2020 in part to halt then-pending plans for annexation of the West Bank.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.