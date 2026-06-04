Exclusive

Senate lawmakers introduce bill to establish coordinated Middle East air-defense acquisitions

Sen. James Lankford said the bill would help ensure ‘Israel and our partners have what they need before the next attack comes, not after’

Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and James Lankford (R-OK) are set to introduce a bill on Thursday directing the Pentagon to develop a coordinated air- and missile-defense acquisition strategy with Israel, Abraham Accords members and other Middle East allies.

The Optimizing Acquisition Strategies for Integrated Security (OASIS) in the Middle East Act, which expands on existing legislative and administrative efforts to establish a coordinated air and missile defense system throughout the Middle East to protect the U.S. and its partners, would aim to ensure that the necessary resources are in place to protect the U.S. and its allies in future conflicts, sponsors said.

It builds on past legislation sponsored by the co-chairs of the Abraham Accords Caucus, including the DEFEND Act, and comes ahead of the Senate’s markup of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. Previous Abraham Accords caucus projects have been incorporated into past years’ NDAAs.

“Iran’s reckless and destabilizing behavior underscores why we must work together to ensure we have sufficient air and missile defense resources to respond to Iranian aggression and keep our allies, like Israel, safe,” Rosen said in a statement, referring to Iran and its proxies’ attacks throughout the region. “Our bipartisan bill will provide a clear framework to support DOD’s efforts to develop an integrated air and missile defense acquisition strategy for the region.”

Lankford said that Iran’s “aggression cannot go unanswered.”

“The OASIS in the Middle East Act makes sure the Department of War has a coordinated strategy so Israel and our partners have what they need before the next attack comes, not after,” Lankford continued. “Standing with our allies is not optional; it is a core American commitment, and this bill ensures we back that commitment up with real resources and real strategy.”