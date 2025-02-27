Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

territorial term

Mast directs Foreign Affairs Committee to refer to West Bank as Judea and Samaria

The directive reflects growing interest among some conservative lawmakers in recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the territory

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 9, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
February 27, 2025

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast (R-FL) instructed committee staff to refer to the West Bank as Judea and Samaria in all official documents and communications going forward, stating that Congress should “recognize Israel’s rightful claim to the cradle of Jewish civilization.”

The directive echoes legislation recently reintroduced in both chambers of Congress and the establishment of a new Friends of Judea and Samara caucus on the Hill, reflecting growing interest among some conservative lawmakers in recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the territory. A group of Republican lawmakers also explicitly called for U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank in a letter earlier this week.

Judea and Samaria is the biblical name of the territory, used by the Israeli government and preferred by some who favor Israeli annexation of the area and believe Israel has a historical and biblical right to control it.

Large portions of the territory are viewed by supporters of a two-state solution as comprising part of a future Palestinian state, together with the Gaza Strip.

In a memo to Republican committee staff, Mast said that “Jewish roots in this region span centuries and we must recognize that fact in both word and deed.”

He added, “As a committee and as representatives of the American people, we must do our part to stem this reprehensible tide of antisemitism [globally] and recognize Israel’s rightful claim to the cradle of Jewish civilization.”

He said that the language change was a “recognition of our unbreakable bond with Israel and the inherent right of the Jewish people to their ancient homeland.”

On Tuesday, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), who has established herself as a leader on the issue, and Reps. Mary Miller (R-IL), Randy Weber (R-TX), Barry Moore (R-AL), Andy Harris (R-MD) and Nick LaLota (R-NY) sent a letter to the administration urging it to recognize “Israel’s right to declare sovereignty over this historically and biblically significant region.”

Recently, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Tenney reintroduced legislation, the RECOGNIZING Judea and Samaria Act, which would require the United States government to refer to the territory as Judea and Samaria, and would replace references to the West Bank in existing law.

Both Cotton and Tenney asserted in statements that Israel has a legal and historical right to the territory. The bills have received little additional support.

Tenney and several other Republicans also recently launched a Friends of Judea and Samaria caucus with similar aims.

The push from Congress will find supporters in the Trump administration.

Ambassador to Israel-designate Mike Huckabee has said that he believes the West Bank is rightfully and legally part of Israel and is not occupied, saying also, “There is no such thing as a West Bank. It’s Judea and Samaria.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who is awaiting confirmation as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said at her confirmation hearing that Israel has a biblical right to control the entire West Bank.

President Donald Trump said during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month that he would declare a U.S. position on West Bank annexation in the next four weeks. 

