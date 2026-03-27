The fake AI rabbi pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories
Plus, McMorrow slams politicians palling around with Piker
👋 Good Friday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on an AI-generated Instagram account of an Orthodox-looking rabbi that is pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories, and look at the discrepancy between Israeli estimates of Iran’s remaining ballistic missile launchers and ongoing fire from the Islamic Republic. We report on Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow’s condemnation of rival Abdul El-Sayed for campaigning with far-left activist Hasan Piker, and look at what the diversion of global attention and resources to Iran has meant for Hamas’ control in Gaza. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: David Sacks, Sheryl Sandberg and Nadav Lapid.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump will give the closing speech this afternoon at FII PRIORITY in Miami. The president’s address caps off the final day of panels and speakers at the three-day, Saudi-backed confab, and will be preceded by separate sessions with White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Paramount Skydance’s David Ellison, as well as a speech by FIFA head Gianni Infantino.
- Trump’s appearance in Miami comes a day after he announced a 10-day delay in potential plans to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure to allow for continued talks. More below.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading to France today for a G7 meeting. One person who will be absent from the Paris gathering is South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was uninvited from the summit following pressure from the U.S. Speaking to reporters before departing for France, Rubio said that “countries that care about international law … should be doing something about” Iran’s efforts to disrupt shipping routes.
- UJA-Federation of New York and the Jewish Community Relations Council-New York are holding a rally this morning in Manhattan to celebrate the City Council’s passage yesterday of two pieces of legislation establishing buffer zones around schools and places of worship.
- The two bills now head to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for his signature. Mamdani has not indicated if he will sign either bill, one of which — the legislation mandating a perimeter around synagogues — passed with a veto-proof majority. Read more from JI’s Will Bredderman here.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
Days after launching the war against Iran last month, Israel and the U.S. began signaling that they were quickly degrading the Iranian ballistic missile threat. Two weeks into the war, the White House posted on X that “Iran’s entire ballistic missile capacity [was] functionally destroyed.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press conference last week that “Iran’s missile and drone arsenal is being massively degraded and will be destroyed.” The IDF has repeatedly sent updates over the past month about having destroyed the majority of Iran’s ballistic missiles and launchers.
So why are missile barrages and rushing to the bomb shelters still a part of most Israelis’ daily lives?
Sirens sounded 10 times in Israel’s center on Thursday. In the last week, about 1,000 alerts were sent out to different parts of Israel due to Iranian missiles. Israelis from Eilat to the Golan have spent many hours in shelters since the war began. Two fatalities were reported in recent days, but nearly 300 people have been injured since the beginning of this week, according to the spokesperson for Magen David Adom emergency services.
Jonathan Schanzer, executive director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Jewish Insider that “this is a war, and wars have tides that come in and out … [they] require a certain amount of adjustment and patience. You’re not going to get everything you want in a linear fashion.”
Yaakov Katz, a military expert and author of While Israel Slept: How Hamas Surprised the Most Powerful Military in the Middle East, argued to JI that missile launcher destruction is the wrong way of looking at the war, meant to “create a narrative of accomplishment,” when there is still much work to be done.
While Katz said that he doesn’t “diminish from the value of taking a threat, degrading it and having more time to live in a place of security,” he does not view that as a victory, because the threat will return. He pointed to how rapidly Iran was able to produce new ballistic missiles after last year’s 12-day war: “They’re going to rebuild everything.”
“Just saying they destroyed 70-80% of missile launchers … If that’s your measure of success, you’re basically confirming there will be another war in the future,” he added.
SCOOP
McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, compares Piker to Nick Fuentes
Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who is running in a tight three-way Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, slammed one of her opponents, Abdul El-Sayed, for his decision to campaign with the far-left political streamer Hasan Piker, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports from Royal Oak, Mich. Piker, who has a history of antisemitic and pro-Hamas remarks, is slated to appear at two campaign rallies with El-Sayed and Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) in April.
What she said: “It is somebody who says extremely offensive things in order to generate clicks and views and followers, which is not entirely different from somebody like Nick Fuentes,” McMorrow told JI in an interview Thursday, referring to the neo-Nazi podcaster. “[Piker] is a provocateur, to put it lightly, who says things that are misogynistic and antisemitic, and said that the United States deserved 9/11. That is not somebody that you should be campaigning with at a moment when there is clearly a lot of pain and trauma across our state.”