TRIP TALK

Democrats discussed Gaza aid, day-after plans with Israeli leadership, Schneider says

Rep. Brad Schneider told JI that a recent Democratic delegation to Israel conveyed continued bipartisan U.S. support as well as concerns about Israel’s conduct

A group of congressional Democrats visiting Israel this week, including 11 first-term lawmakers, pressed Israeli leaders on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the need for them to increase aid flows into the enclave, Rep. Brad Schneider...