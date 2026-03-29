seder sips

Four new wines for Passover 2026

What JI's wine columnist, Yitz Applbaum, will have on his Seder table this year

It has been quite some time since I’ve had the presence of mind to sit down and write my wine column.

Since I last wrote, I’ve welcomed a granddaughter, something I highly recommend, and started an early stage defense technology fund in Israel. Even with all of the changes in my life, the thing I’ve missed most is writing this column and hearing from readers.

As Passover approaches, I’ve received hundreds of emails asking for my Seder lineup, so I’m bringing the column back. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoy writing it.

Here’s what I’m drinking this year:

First cup: Psagot Sinai

I like to begin with something that sets the tone for the evening. The Psagot Sinai is a blend of Cabernet, Petite Sirah and Shiraz, aged in the ancient caves of the Psagot Winery.

There’s something about this wine that feels transportive. You can imagine what celebrating Passover might have felt like centuries ago. It is lively and expressive and gets the Seder off to the right start.

Second cup: Flam Noble 2023 & Matar Chardonnay 2024

Because the second cup flows directly into the meal, I like to have two wines on the table here, both with enough presence to stand up to the food.

The 2023 Flam Noble is elegant and understated. It is predominantly cabernet, with merlot and petit verdot rounding it out. It opens with a light cherry note and finishes with deeper, darker chocolate tones.

Alongside it, I always want a white. The 2024 Matar Chardonnay is a great partner for the meal. It is a full-bodied, almost meaty white, aged in oak for eight months, with a rich, buttery texture that pairs exceptionally well with heavier dishes.

Third cup: Ella Valley Red

For the third cup, I like something more classic and composed. The Ella Valley Red is a Bordeaux-style blend of cabernet, merlot and petit verdot. It has softer tannins and a deep purple color that invites you to pause for a moment, look at the glass, and slow the pace of the evening.

Fourth cup: Jezreel Valley Icon 2023

For the fourth cup, I want something that leaves an impression. The Jezreel Valley Icon is a blend of carignan and syrah, aged for 22 months in French oak. It is powerful from the start and builds into an even more intense finish, with notes of dark chocolate and a slightly smoky edge. It is the kind of wine that carries the Seder with you into the next day.