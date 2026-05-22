ON THE HILL

House Republicans delay Iran war powers vote, ahead of potential passage

The vote is postponed until June, after the Memorial Day holiday

House Republicans postponed a vote on a war powers resolution on Iran, which was expected to pass given a series of GOP absences and Rep. Jared Golden’s (D-ME) anticipated flip to support the effort.

The vote now will not take place at least until the beginning of June, after the House’s weeklong Memorial Day recess, but Republicans can’t put the vote off indefinitely given House rules.

The previous war powers resolution failed in a tied vote last week. But eight Republicans — only one of whom was likely to vote for the resolution — were absent for Thursday’s votes, with only two Democrats not present. Only four Republicans and two Democrats were absent for the previous war powers vote.

Democrats said that the margins would have been sufficient to secure passage of the resolution. House Republicans kept the previous vote open for more than 45 minutes — even though it was scheduled to last just five minutes. The delay unfolded as both Republican and Democratic leaders huddled on the House floor, with Democrats repeatedly shouting for the vote to be closed.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) tacitly acknowledged the attendance issues following the vote.

“Well, we just had some members that weren’t there that wanted to be recorded on it, so we’re going to be giving them that opportunity when we come back,” he told Punchbowl News.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), one of the few Republicans who was expected to support the resolution, predicted to Politico that the resolution would pass when it next comes up for a vote.

Democrats have been openly frustrated at the delay. Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Pete Aguilar (D-CA), the three top Democrats in the House, accused House Republicans of having “failed this country.”

“The Republican-controlled House continues to behave like a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trump administration. Republicans cowardly pulled a scheduled vote on a War Powers Resolution — legislation that would have passed with bipartisan support and required the President to end the conflict in the Middle East,” the three said.

They accused Republicans, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, of having “refuse[d] to show up and be accountable to the brave service members that have been recklessly put in harm’s way.”

“The American people will remember in November,” the Democratic leaders said, in reference to the midterms.

The Senate advanced a similar war powers resolution earlier this week through a procedural vote, and is also expected to take a final vote on the measure after the recess, the result of which may also depend on attendance.

Regardless, even if the resolutions pass both chambers, President Donald Trump has the ability to veto them.

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), whose extended absence from the House for more than two months has gained increasing attention, resurfaced Thursday, contacting reporters and Republican officials after weeks of silence amid an unspecified health condition.

Kean reportedly told National Republican Campaign Committee Chair Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) that he would be returning to work in June — potentially securing another “no” vote for Republicans, should he return immediately after the recess, according to reporters who spoke to Hudson.