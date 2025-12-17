SELF REFLECTION

Amid Carlson controversy, Heritage staffer sounds alarm on right-wing antisemitism

Amid the fallout from the Heritage Foundation’s embrace of Tucker Carlson after his controversial interview with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, Daniel Flesch — a senior policy analyst at the conservative think tank — has emerged as a critical voice raising the alarm on right-wing antisemitism from within the institution.

On Monday, at a Hanukkah party steps from the White House, Flesch, who is Jewish, received the Young Maccabee Award from Young Jewish Conservatives, a political group founded in 2011 as a political home for Jewish conservatives in Washington. In a brief speech, Flesch warned of the dangers of growing antisemitism on the American right, and urged fellow conservatives to do more to take a stand against it. Otherwise, Flesch said gravely, the survival of America is at stake.

“The last couple of years, really for longer than that, the threat of antisemitism has largely been the domain of the left,” Flesch said. “Now, in some ways, the call is coming from inside the house.”

Flesch led the drafting of Heritage’s Project Esther report, a plan released in 2024 outlining ways to counter pro-Hamas antisemitism on the left. He also served as Heritage’s point person for the National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, a coalition of conservative groups that were involved in writing the Project Esther report.

After Heritage President Kevin Roberts posted a video defending Carlson and his choice to host Fuentes, the task force disaffiliated from Heritage. Flesch remains both a Heritage staff member and a task force member, but he warned at a staff meeting days after the video was released, “We are bleeding trust, reputation, perhaps donors.”

“Right now, the issue we’re facing is a threat to the West. We see it on the left. Now we’re seeing it to the right. And those like Tucker Carlson and others present the greatest threat, I think, on the right,” Flesch said on Monday. “They are anti-conservatives in the conservative movement, seeking to destroy our movements, and in so doing, destroy the future of the United States.”

Roberts has apologized for the video, in which he called Carlson a “close friend” and said he would not give in to calls to “cancel” Fuentes. But he has not distanced himself from Carlson.

“Israel will be fine. The question is, will we be fine here?” said Flesch. “If you have the left captured, you’ll have the right captured. What is there? Jews, obviously, we’re always left in the middle, we’ve got the State of Israel. Thank God, Israel will be strong. But this is a moment to say hineni [“here I am”] for each and every one of us.”