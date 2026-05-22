SCOOP

Slotkin, Lankford urge DHS Secretary Mullin to take action on nonprofit security grants

The 2025 grants were delayed as a result of the 76-day partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security this year

Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and James Lankford (R-OK) wrote to Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin on Thursday urging him to take action to move forward stalled Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding, an issue both lawmakers raised with Mullin during his confirmation hearing.

“Over the past decade, the NSGP program has enabled institutions to strengthen their security and harden the exteriors of their buildings. But the program is also plagued with restrictions and delays that have limited its effectiveness. We would like to take you up on your offer [to] discuss potential improvements to the NSGP program over the long term,” the two senators wrote. “Before we meet, there are several steps that you can take immediately to assist the nonprofits that rely on this program.”

They urged Mullin to “move quickly” to finalize 2025 grants — for which the application process was delayed for months and which have still not been finalized or released — as well as to “promptly” open applications for the 2026 grant cycle, with 2026 DHS funding now finalized by Congress.

Slotkin and Lankford also encouraged Mullin to retract new conditions imposed in the 2025 cycle related to immigration enforcement and diversity, equity and inclusion programs, which they said have “have caused confusion and concern among potential applicants.” They said the grant should be focused “on security and risk rather than on these unrelated issues.”

The two senators also asked Mullin to “immediately review staffing levels” in the NSGP program office at DHS, explaining that nonprofit groups have been concerned that insufficient staffing contributed to the delays in the 2025 grant process.

Going forward, the senators said they plan to urge Mullin to improve communication with the state agencies that administer the grant program and address delays in providing reimbursements to grant recipients for security expenses.

“We appreciate your willingness to engage with us on this important program that has enabled nonprofit organizations across the country to harden themselves against terror attacks,” Slotkin and Lankford wrote. “The need for the program remains high, and we are eager to work with you to strengthen it moving forward.”