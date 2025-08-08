hILL REACTIONS

Pro-Israel Democrats criticize Netanyahu’s Gaza takeover gambit

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY): ‘It is clear that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s personal and political interests are guiding Israel’s actions, rather than what is best for the Israeli people’

Pro-Israel Democrats on Thursday criticized the Israeli government’s plans to expand its operations and take control of additional parts of Gaza.

The Israeli Security Cabinet early Friday approved plans to take over Gaza City, though it stopped short...