CALLING OUT HATE

DCCC announces spending campaign against antisemitic Texas candidate, branding her ‘MAGA Maureen’

The $34,000 ad is in response to a GOP-linked outside spending campaign boosting the extremist candidate

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced plans for a last-minute spending campaign against Maureen Galindo, an antisemitic Texas Democratic candidate who garnered condemnation this week for comments calling to imprison and castrate Zionists.

Texas’s primary is set for Tuesday and Galindo’s antisemitic activity is not new, but the race has garnered significant national attention in the past week after a local reporter shared her comments about internment camps for Zionists.

The DCCC is spending $34,000 on the ad spot, which describes her as “MAGA Maureen,” emphasizing an allegedly Republican-linked outside spending campaign to boost her campaign.

“Why is MAGA spending big on Maureen Galindo while lying about Johnny Garcia? Is it MAGA Maureen’s conspiracies? Her hateful words? Or that when we were fighting Trump, Galindo didn’t even vote,” the ad states.

Galindo came in first in the March primary by a narrow margin, beating former sheriff’s deputy Johnny Garcia, a moderate Democrat who has picked up endorsements and support across the party as leaders rush to condemn Galindo.

The DCCC ad boosts Garcia, in addition to attacking Galindo.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), in a video interview released Friday, also emphasized that Democrats were “supporting Johnny Garcia before this because we knew his opponent was vile and antisemitic and unworthy of anyone backing her.”

“She’s been roundly condemned by Democrats across the ideological spectrum, which is exactly the right thing to do, particularly in a moment where we know that Jewish Americans across the country are facing such a rough climate,” he continued.

He emphasized the GOP-linked efforts to boost Galindo and called on House Republicans to urge the super PAC backing her to stop doing so.