delegation diaries
Eleven freshmen Democrats visit Israel on AIPAC trip
The delegation, which makes up a third of freshman Democratic House members, demonstrates the organization’s continued pull even amid heightened tensions between Dems and Israel
President Isaac Herzog on X
A group of 14 House Democrats, including 11 first-term lawmakers, are currently visiting Israel with the AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation.
The group includes Reps. Tim Kennedy (D-NY), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Josh Riley (D-NY), Nellie Pou (D-NJ), Wesley...
Become a premium subscriber