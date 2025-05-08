Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
taking a stand

Cruz: Iran doesn’t need a civilian nuclear energy program

Cruz and House Speaker Mike Johnson both took firm stances against Iran maintaining any enrichment capabilities in a potential nuclear deal

Marc Rod

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stands next to a Iranian Shahed-136 drone during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 8, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
May 8, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) argued on Thursday that Iran does not need a civilian nuclear energy program — a stance that would support a more stringent position on the ongoing nuclear negotiations than members of the Trump administration have outlined.

At the same event, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called for full Iranian “nuclear disarmament,” the latest and most senior congressional Republican to weigh in in favor of that position, as the administration continues to send sometimes-muddled messages on the issue.

U.S. officials have recently said that they’re willing to allow Iran to maintain a civilian nuclear power program — and sources indicate that negotiations have included the possibility of a so-called 123 Agreement with the United States, a deal that would set up civilian nuclear cooperation between the U.S. and Iran with certain nonproliferation conditions and restrictions, an arrangement that usually involves exports of nuclear material and equipment. 

Cruz said he does not believe Iran needs a nuclear program of any kind.

“There is significant talk about potential solutions in which the Ayatollah gets to keep a civilian nuclear program, but must give up all his enrichment capacity, and how that might be a solution,” Cruz said. “Personally, I don’t think the Ayatollah needs uranium for any kind of energy production. Iran floats on a sea of oil. They are not lacking for energy.”

Echoing a letter he’s co-leading on the issue, Cruz emphasized that complete dismantlement is the only option because international inspectors said recently that they had “lost continuity of knowledge” on Iran’s capabilities and stockpiles and it cannot be restored.

“We will see if the Ayatollah is prepared to make a deal that meets those parameters. And then we in Congress and across the country” will be able to decide whether those terms are sufficient, Cruz said.

Cruz said that Iran is clearly developing its nuclear and missile capabilities “because they intend to detonate nuclear warheads above American cities,” adding “those who deny reality are frequently forced to confront it involuntarily.” 

The comments came at an event on Capitol Hill organized by United Against Nuclear Iran, where lawmakers stood next to an Iranian Shahed-136 drone captured in Ukraine and brought to the United States via Poland. The weapon has been used by Iran and its allies in conflicts around the world, from Ukraine to the Middle East.

Johnson, the House speaker, said that Republicans would keep maximum pressure on Iran “until we see full and permanent nuclear disarmament, nothing less. Any framework for peace and stability in the Middle East hinges on that, and under no circumstance can the world’s leading sponsor of terror ever obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Johnson also described the additional investments Republicans are planning in defense spending as part of an effort to counter Iran and other U.S. adversaries. 

Rep. Keith Self (R-TX), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he questions whether intelligence that Iran’s leaders have not yet decided to create a nuclear weapon is correct, and that he’s concerned that Iran’s current vulnerability will drive it to make the leap to a nuclear weapon.

“I think round four [of talks] this weekend will be vitally important,” Self continued. “I think we are going to determine whether or not they are in the least bit serious this weekend … Time is not on our side. We need to determine whether or not they are all serious before we move forward.”

Others speaking at the event, including Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Self, echoed the view that Iran cannot be allowed to continue to enrich uranium in any capacity.

“There can be no equivocations … either Iran will agree to end their nuclear ambitions or they won’t, but one way or the other, they will not have the ability to have a nuclear weapon,” Lawler said.

