Gift or Grift?

Congressional Democrats outraged by reports of Qatari Air Force One gift

‘[Qatar] has a deeply troubling history of financing a barbaric terrorist organization that has the blood of Americans on its hands,’ Rep. Ritchie Torres said in a letter to administration officials

Congressional Democrats are expressing outrage over reports that the Qatari government plans to give to President Donald Trump a luxury jet for use as Air Force One, which would reportedly continue to be available for Trump’s use after his presidency, and transferred to his presidential library.

The Qatari government has said the “possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration” but that it had not yet made a decision. But a White House official said that the Qatari government had already offered to “donate a plane” to the Pentagon.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that accepting the jet would be “not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) wrote to Trump administration officials to express “alarm,” calling the reported gift a “flying grift.”

Torres condemned Attorney General Pam Bondi — who previously served as a lobbyist for Qatar — for approving the reported transfer, which Torres said “flagrantly violates both the letter and the spirit of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.”

“Just as troubling as the gift itself is the identity of the benefactor. Qatar is not a neutral party on the world stage,” Torres continued. “It has a deeply troubling history of financing a barbaric terrorist organization that has the blood of Americans on its hands. In the cruelest irony, Air Force One will have something in common with Hamas: paid for by Qatar.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who described Qatar in 2022 as the U.S.’ “best partner” in the Persian Gulf region, also expressed outrage.

“This isn’t a good idea even if the plane was being donated to the U.S. government,” Murphy said. “But Trump GETS TO KEEP THE PLANE??? It’s simply a cash payment to Trump in exchange for favors. Just wildly illegal.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that Trump “cannot accept” the gift. “Not only is this farcically corrupt, it is blatantly unconstitutional,” he said, adding that Congress must stop it.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said that Trump must seek Congress’ consent to accept the plane. “A gift you use for four years and then deposit in your library is still a gift (and a grift),” Raskin said.

Dan Shapiro, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who previously served as U.S. ambassador to Israel and in senior roles in the State and Defense Departments under Democratic administrations, called the news “completely bonkers.”

“Huge security issues with the President using a plane gifted by a foreign government (much less one with ties to terrorist orgs),” Shapiro said. “But then USAF pays to upgrade it and transfer it to Trump’s library for his post-presidency? Insane corruption.”

He called on members of Congress to introduce legislation to block any funding to upgrade the plane or transfer it to Trump’s library.

Even some Trump allies are expressing concern.

“We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits,” far-right commentator and Trump ally Laura Loomer said. “This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true. And I say that as someone who would take a bullet for Trump. I’m so disappointed.”

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), a MAGA-oriented Republican, compared the report to allegations of corruption against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“The appearance of corruption alone screams, ‘Bad idea!’” Davidson said. “My views have not changed. At a minimum, ‘Bad idea!’”