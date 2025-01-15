Trump AG nominee Pam Bondi: ‘I am very proud’ of lobbying work for Qatar

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

VP-elect Vance anticipates hostage deal in the ‘last day o...r two’ of Biden administration

Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘It is time for American airlines to resume... flights to and from Israel’

House passes bipartisan ICC sanctions for a second time

Stuart Eizenstat eulogizes Jimmy Carter: 39th president ‘l...aid the building blocks for a better world’

American-Israeli dual citizens hit with sanctions sue Biden ...administration

Thune preparing to bring up ICC sanctions bill

Eric Trager to fill top Middle East slot on Trump’s Nation...al Security Council

O’Malley says DNC made right decision in rejecting anti-Is...rael speaker at convention, breaks with party chair rivals

Israeli FM Sa’ar meets with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dha...bi

Organization with terror ties is trying to get IDF soldiers ...arrested around the world

Officer, lawmaker, now author: MK Tur-Paz publishes his war ...diary

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

Quick Hits

HEARING HIGHLIGHTS

Trump AG nominee Pam Bondi: ‘I am very proud’ of lobbying work for Qatar

At her confirmation hearing, Bondi said her work for the Gulf monarchy focused on human trafficking ahead of the 2022 World Cup

SAUL LOEB/AFP

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to be U.S. Attorney General, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2025.

By
Gabby Deutch
January 15, 2025

U.S. Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi said at her confirmation hearing on Wednesday that she is “very proud” of her lobbying work for the Qatari government, the first time she has publicly addressed that issue since President-elect Donald Trump announced her nomination in November. 

“I am very proud of the work that I did. It was a short time and I wish that it had been longer, for Qatar,” said Bondi, the former two-term Florida attorney general. She described the work as “anti-human trafficking efforts leading into the World Cup.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) asked Bondi, who represented Qatar as a partner at lobbying firm Ballard Partners, why she had not disclosed her work for Qatar in official nomination documents. She did not answer the question. 

“If there are any conflicts with anyone I represented in private practice, I would consult with the career ethics officials within the Department [of Justice] and make the appropriate decision,” she said. 

Bondi is not the only Trump nominee with ties to Qatar. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, has a history of financial dealings with the Gulf monarchy, which has faced bipartisan criticism in Washington for its ties to Hamas and for hosting the terror group’s leaders.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice