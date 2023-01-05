Daily Kickoff
The House speakership race remains deadlocked after three more rounds of voting yesterday. The 20 Republicans opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) voted yesterday for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL). On the latter two votes, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) voted “present” instead of for McCarthy.
Following additional negotiations yesterday, McCarthy proposed additional concessionsto the group of hard-right holdouts, although it’s unclear if these will net him the 218 votes he needs. Several opponents dug in further following yesterday’s talks, and it’s unclear if McCarthy has met some of the demands enumerated by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) to reporters yesterday.
It’s also unclear whether McCarthy bowing out of the contest in favor of another GOP power broker — such as Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the second-highest ranking Republican in the House — would win over enough objectors to resolve the contest.
Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who is opposing McCarthy’s bid, told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod that he would have similar expectations of any alternative candidate, like Scalise, that he does of McCarthy — they would “have to show us a plan” to take a hard line on the debt limit and government funding. Norman said — before McCarthy’s announcement — that he was not going to change his vote and predicted the anti-McCarthy ranks would grow.
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), a former top House Republican, told reporters that after six votes, it’s “very apparent to me… there are people who are going to stay against Kevin.” Sessions said that McCarthy’s negotiations “could resolve this or tear it wide open… It’s now decision-making time, for them or Mr. McCarthy.”
Murmurs also continued aroundthe Capitol about the longshot scenario of a consensus speaker elected with Democratic and moderate Republican votes. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said he is talking with Democrats, but declined to elaborate further.
Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) told us that Democrats likely won’t be ready to throw Republicans a lifeline “until we do another six of these votes.” A deal, Sherman elaborated, could include more favorable divisions of committee seats, budgets and staffing, as well as mechanisms for raising the debt limit and keeping the government funded.
Striking even the smallest compromise with Democrats would likely cost McCarthy a significant block of Republican votes, Sherman explained, meaning that, “the only way he can be elected speaker in a deal with us is a big deal at the leadership level. This isn’t a situation where he needs 10 Democrats to vote for him.”
Sherman also told JI he “can’t imagine” Democrats would be able to strike a deal with a few moderate Republicans to elect a centrist like former Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), “but… if you can name me five Republicans who’d vote for Upton, boy we’d like to do that.”
Norman brushed off the risk of a consensus speaker, telling JI, “I can’t control what other people do… All I control is my vote and what I do. So I’m not concerned about any of that.”
“I think the most likely short-term outcome is pain and boredom,” Sherman said. “Pain if you’re a Republican. Boredom if you’re a Democrat.” He also said he views a McCarthy deal with Democrats as less likely than McCarthy dropping out of the race or making further concessions to Republicans.
Republican lawmakers highlighted yesterday the national security implications of the continued impasse, stressing that they are currently unable to access or discuss classified information or enter the House’s classified workspace (SCIF). “I can’t meet in the SCIF to conduct essential business,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said, noting that he had been unable to attend a planned meeting with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “We have work to do that we can’t do right now.”
A series of tweets from House Armed Services Committee Democrats emphasized the same issue, noting that House members are “in the dark” on issues like “rising tensions and instability in Iran and throughout the Middle East.” The tweets called the situation “a clear threat to national security.” Incoming House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-TX), incoming Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers (R-AL) and incoming Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R-OH) released a statement warning of the potential fallout, saying in part, “We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk.”
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) continued to ignore questions about his falsified background from reporters yesterday, including our Marc Rod, who asked about Santos’ past claims that he was Jewish. Santos spent much of the voting day off of the House floor but huddled with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and the anti-McCarthy group. Santos said he plans to keep voting for McCarthy and has made “tons” of friends in the party.
Lloyd Austin, lawmakers to address AIPAC gathering in D.C. next week
AIPAC will hold a leadership meeting in Washington, D.C., next week that will focus on congressional election strategy, an individual familiar with the plans informed Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod.
On the agenda: The two-day meeting, which will take place between Jan. 9-10, is expected to attract 1,000 of AIPAC’s “top political leaders,” the source said, and will feature remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and congressional leaders from both parties. While the conference is set to include electoral and policy-related content, it will provide a forum to review the results of AIPAC’s first cycle of direct involvement in congressional elections and strategize for the 2024 cycle, the individual said.
Different approach: Unlike AIPAC’s policy conference, the organization’s annual hallmark event of years past that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic drew more than 15,000 attendees to Washington from around the country, next week’s gathering will not include a lobbying component. The event is also set to feature content relating to “challenges and opportunities” in the U.S.-Israel relationship. The first days of Israel’s new government coalition have seen increased tensions between the Biden administration and Israel, as the administration criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount this week and the State Department warned against expanding or legalizing settlements.
Up in the air: The individual said that the speaker list is not yet finalized, and it is unclear how the ongoing House leadership elections will impact the lineup of lawmakers who will be speaking at the gathering. Iranian-American activist Mariam Memarsadeghi announced in a tweet on Wednesday that she will be addressing the forum to discuss the ongoing protests in Iran and “what the US, Israel, and AIPAC can do to help the Iranian people win their freedom.”
From white elephant to trendy, affordable tourism
From the outside, the Tel Aviv Textile and Fashion Center looks like a standard Israeli office building. Built starting in the 1960s in the era’s Brutalist architectural style, the center boasts six high-rise towers and a common space with a sprinkling of cheap stores and workman’s cafés that serve basic Israeli fare. Architecturally daring for its day, this hulking whitewashed structure – one of the most iconic landmarks along the city’s coastline – has long been in decline both as an industry hub and an office option for emerging companies. Much of the expansive, concrete complex now stands peeling and neglected. Cue the arrival of the Brown Hotel Group. One of the country’s fastest-growing hotel chains, its motif is setting up shop in unlikely places and in the process regenerating and reimagining some of the more down-and-out locations as sustainable and affordable tourist hubs, Ruth Marks Eglash reports for The Circuit.
Brutalist boutique: Among its latest offering is Brut – a play on Brutalist – a 222-room boutique hotel that sits interspersed throughout various floors in Gaon House, one of the Textile and Fashion Center’s towers. The hotel opened last April with just 182 rooms, but as business and companies ended their leases in the crumbling building, Brown took over the space, renovating and opening more rooms and facilities as travelers began to return to Israel amid relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.
Affordable tourism: It’s part of the hotel operator’s urban renewal philosophy, Shahaf Segal, PR manager and spokeswoman for the Brown Hotel Group, explained to The Circuit. She listed a similar process for the group’s 13 other hotels dotted around the city (there are also now Brown Hotels in Jerusalem, Eilat and in Athens, Greece), as well as some now under construction in other iconic landmarks, including one slated to open in the historic former Histadrut worker’s union building. Each hotel, some with just a handful of rooms and others more expansive like Brut, has a slightly different vibe, but the overall goal is to convert existing buildings, as well as the areas around them, into reasonably priced lodgings and tourist centers in expensive cities.
Eclectic mix: The intriguing and intricate process of renewal and replacement can be seen throughout the hotel. Brut’s rooms now occupy the first, second, third, seventh and 14th floors, and are still interspersed with a medical clinic, a car rental office, insurance brokers and accountants. And there is a range of different room styles, spanning from a basic “urban room” to an executive suite with a breathtaking sea view to a two-room family suite replete with a kitchenette. All the rooms are simple in design and practical, and all incorporate unique elements of the building’s original architecture with many of the signature features of a Brown Hotel: wire metal shelving, ecologically friendly soaps and a coffee maker.
CES kicks off in Las Vegas
The Consumer Technology Association’s CES, one of the largest annual tech gatherings in the world, begins today in Las Vegas. We spoke to Maniv Mobility’s Michael Granoff to get a preview of what he’s most looking forward to, after last year’s event was hampered by a surge of COVID-19 across the country. “We are seeing a lot of faces here we haven’t seen in three years, which is terrific,” Granoff told JI. Here’s what Granoff has his eye on:
It’s electric: “Having been an electric vehicle evangelist for over 15 years, it is beyond heartening to see how mainstream electric driving has become, and it will be exciting to see new offerings from VW, BMW and others announced during the show.”
Eye on Mobileye: “Israel’s most valuable company, Mobileye, always uses CES as a stage for important announcements, and CEO Amnon Shashua’s address this year should be no exception.”
Try it out: “Our portfolio company, Harbinger Motors, which recently unveiled the first ground-up EV for medium-duty trucks, will be offering a ride-and-drive, transportation to which will be provided by buses from another of our companies, the Mexico-based Kolors.”
What happens in Vegas…: “The Autonocast party is always a highlight — it’s basically prom for a mobility industry geek.”
