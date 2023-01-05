👋 Good Thursday morning!

The House speakership race remains deadlocked after three more rounds of voting yesterday. The 20 Republicans opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) voted yesterday for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL). On the latter two votes, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) voted “present” instead of for McCarthy.

Following additional negotiations yesterday, McCarthy proposed additional concessionsto the group of hard-right holdouts, although it’s unclear if these will net him the 218 votes he needs. Several opponents dug in further following yesterday’s talks, and it’s unclear if McCarthy has met some of the demands enumerated by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) to reporters yesterday.

It’s also unclear whether McCarthy bowing out of the contest in favor of another GOP power broker — such as Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the second-highest ranking Republican in the House — would win over enough objectors to resolve the contest.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who is opposing McCarthy’s bid, told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod that he would have similar expectations of any alternative candidate, like Scalise, that he does of McCarthy — they would “have to show us a plan” to take a hard line on the debt limit and government funding. Norman said — before McCarthy’s announcement — that he was not going to change his vote and predicted the anti-McCarthy ranks would grow.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), a former top House Republican, told reporters that after six votes, it’s “very apparent to me… there are people who are going to stay against Kevin.” Sessions said that McCarthy’s negotiations “could resolve this or tear it wide open… It’s now decision-making time, for them or Mr. McCarthy.”

Murmurs also continued aroundthe Capitol about the longshot scenario of a consensus speaker elected with Democratic and moderate Republican votes. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said he is talking with Democrats, but declined to elaborate further.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) told us that Democrats likely won’t be ready to throw Republicans a lifeline “until we do another six of these votes.” A deal, Sherman elaborated, could include more favorable divisions of committee seats, budgets and staffing, as well as mechanisms for raising the debt limit and keeping the government funded.

Striking even the smallest compromise with Democrats would likely cost McCarthy a significant block of Republican votes, Sherman explained, meaning that, “the only way he can be elected speaker in a deal with us is a big deal at the leadership level. This isn’t a situation where he needs 10 Democrats to vote for him.”

Sherman also told JI he “can’t imagine” Democrats would be able to strike a deal with a few moderate Republicans to elect a centrist like former Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), “but… if you can name me five Republicans who’d vote for Upton, boy we’d like to do that.”

Norman brushed off the risk of a consensus speaker, telling JI, “I can’t control what other people do… All I control is my vote and what I do. So I’m not concerned about any of that.”

“I think the most likely short-term outcome is pain and boredom,” Sherman said. “Pain if you’re a Republican. Boredom if you’re a Democrat.” He also said he views a McCarthy deal with Democrats as less likely than McCarthy dropping out of the race or making further concessions to Republicans.

Republican lawmakers highlighted yesterday the national security implications of the continued impasse, stressing that they are currently unable to access or discuss classified information or enter the House’s classified workspace (SCIF). “I can’t meet in the SCIF to conduct essential business,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said, noting that he had been unable to attend a planned meeting with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “We have work to do that we can’t do right now.”

A series of tweets from House Armed Services Committee Democrats emphasized the same issue, noting that House members are “in the dark” on issues like “rising tensions and instability in Iran and throughout the Middle East.” The tweets called the situation “a clear threat to national security.” Incoming House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-TX), incoming Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers (R-AL) and incoming Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R-OH) released a statement warning of the potential fallout, saying in part, “We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk.”

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) continued to ignore questions about his falsified background from reporters yesterday, including our Marc Rod, who asked about Santos’ past claims that he was Jewish. Santos spent much of the voting day off of the House floor but huddled with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and the anti-McCarthy group. Santos said he plans to keep voting for McCarthy and has made “tons” of friends in the party.