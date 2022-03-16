Worthy Reads

🪖 Stuck in the Mud: Bloomberg’s James Stavridis outlines the missteps Russia has made in its invasion of Ukraine, including logistical failures and conducting a military operation with a largely unprepared fighting force. “As of now, time is on the Russians’ side if they choose to simply grind down the Ukrainians and reduce the cities to rubble. But over a longer period, dissatisfaction at home, the coming of the spring mud and military failures will compound for Putin. I do not detect an ounce of quit in the Ukrainians, particularly in their Churchillian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He will address the U.S. congress on Wednesday, and one of the topics upon which he will certainly touch are the tactical failures of the Russian military, coupled with fervent requests for more weapons and ammunition.” [Bloomberg]

🤝 Delicate Diplomacy: In The National, the Atlantic Council’s Shalom Lipner examines Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s managing of relations with American legislators and the Biden administration as the U.S. works to negotiate a nuclear agreement with Iran. “Recognising the limits of his power, Mr Bennett is thus charting a prudent course to avoid antagonising Mr Biden – provoking him is likely to inflict damage on Israel’s privileged standing in the Oval Office – and, thereby, preserve Israel’s ability to co-operate closely with the US moving forward. The last thing Mr Bennett will want is to plunge head-first into the kind of lonely vacuum that succeeded previous US president Donald Trump’s 2018 withdrawal from the JCPOA without a safety net, which Iran then exploited to further enrich uranium and move that much closer to a nuclear weapons capability.” [TheNational]

🇷🇺 History Repeats: In the Washington Examiner, author and former White House aide Tevi Troy looks at more than a century of U.S. administrations dealing with Russian aggression. “At the beginning of the 20th century, the Russian Empire, which at that time included Ukraine, was experiencing a series of 300 deadly government-facilitated pogroms against its large Jewish population. The most infamous pogrom in this period was in Kishinev, Moldova, inspiring Chaim Nachman Bialik’s harrowing poem ‘City of Slaughter.’ But Kishinev was only one city where Tsar Nicholas II’s government was whipping up antisemitic sentiments with deadly results. They were also taking place in this period in Ukrainian cities such as Odessa, Marinopol, Lugansk, and Ekaterinoslav (now Dnipro). Following a lobbying campaign by Jewish American groups, President Theodore Roosevelt objected to the state-sponsored violence, cabling a petition from the Jewish community to the Russian foreign minister. In response to the outside pressure, Nicholas declared that going forward, regional governors would be responsible for what happened in their territory, at least stopping explicit governmental approval for the violence, although the emperor still maintained that ‘Jews themselves … are to blame.’” [WashingtonExaminer]

🇮🇱 Man in the Middle: The Washington Post’s Shira Rubin looks at the geopolitical role that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is playing amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “While its Western allies have closed ranks in support of Ukraine, Israel has been reluctant to antagonize Russia, an important military force in the Middle East, and Bennett has sought to convert his country’s perhaps awkward position into a diplomatic opportunity. After meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5, Bennett jumped on the phone twice with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and he finished the day with a dinner meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. The urgency of his shuttle diplomacy — not just for Ukraine, but also for Israel and Bennett himself — was underscored by the fact that his efforts came on the Jewish Sabbath. It’s a day when Bennett, Israel’s first Orthodox Jewish leader, and at least one other religiously observant minister who accompanied him abstain from work or travel unless, as dictated by Jewish tradition, it is needed to save a life.” [WashPost]

🎤 War of Words: In Newsweek, Amanda Berman, the executive director of Zioness, reflects on controversial comments on Israel and American Jewish attitudes toward the country made by Amnesty International USA’s executive director. “Indefensible ideological efforts like this undertaken by urgently important international human rights organizations do no favors for persecuted communities and peoples all over the globe. Applying the explosive term ‘apartheid’ to a country like Israel –– which is imperfect, institutionally discriminatory, chronically sectarian, and riddled with inequities and inequalities — like all other countries –– cheapens the term ‘apartheid’ and harms the global human rights community’s ability to accurately identify, document, and ultimately seek prosecution for real crimes against humanity.” [Newsweek]