fourth estate

Still pressing the fight for press freedom

Joel Simon (Courtesy)

When Joel Simon joined the Committee to Protect Journalists in 1997, there was a widespread sense that “liberal democracy had triumphed” and the internet would “make censorship obsolete,” he said in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel. “There was a lot of optimism.” Within just a year, his outlook had worsened, particularly amid an upsurge in violence in Latin America. Simon took over as CPJ’s executive director in 2006. Now, as he prepares to step down at the end of the month, he is dismayed to report that the situation has in many ways never been worse.

‘Democracy is waning’: “We’re not where we expected to be a quarter-century later,” Simon told JI. “There are more journalists in prison around the world than at any time since CPJ has been documenting that phenomenon. Every indicator suggests that press freedom is in decline.” More broadly, he said, democracy is waning across the globe, and while technology has “certainly liberated information,” it has largely failed to deliver on its initial promise and instead has empowered authoritarian governments and other “enemies of press freedom and free expression.”

Demanding job: Simon, who is in his mid-50s, announced that he would be stepping down from his post last June. His decision, he said, was motivated by a number of considerations, one being that he feared burning out in a position that has become more demanding than ever in recent years. “We’re not making the kind of progress we need to make,” he said, “and I think the horizon you need to really think creatively about how to change the situation is a longer horizon than I was prepared to give to CPJ at this stage of my life.”

What’s next: In 2022, Simon is joining the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University as a fellow, where he will conduct research to create a global press freedom center. Simon will also be a senior visiting fellow at Columbia’s Knight First Amendment Institute. In April, Simon will release a new book, The Infodemic: How Censorship and Lies Made the World Sicker and Less Free, co-written with Robert Mahoney.

Optimistic outlook: In spite of what looks like a grim forecast for journalists, Simon argued that there is still reason to remain hopeful. “If you have a long enough view and you recognize precisely what’s at stake, then you can totally imagine a scenario in which things are different and things are better,” he said. “That’s certainly how I feel.”

Read more here.