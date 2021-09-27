👋 Good Monday morning!

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will address the United Nations General Assembly this morning. According to reports, Bennett’s maiden U.N. speech will call for action against Iran’s nuclear program. Bennett, who reportedly wrote the speech himself, also took guidance from author and philosopher Micah Goodman, whose theory includes “shrinking” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The prime minister will meet with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres following his address at the GA, and later in the day, he will also meet with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Bennett will also speak this afternoon at a meeting of The Jewish Federations of North America, his first on-the-record meeting with the American Jewish community since taking office earlier this year. The prime minister will return to Israel early Wednesday morning. Accompanying Bennett on his trip is Keren Hajioff, who was just appointed the prime minister’s international spokesperson. Hajioff previously served in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

On Sunday, Bennett met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.

The New York Times’s Adam Rasgonhighlighted the Bennett government’s efforts to engage with Palestinian counterparts, outreach that has included giving residency to thousands of undocumented Palestinians, as well as the approval of Palestinian housing units in Israeli-controlled areas of the West Bank.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking at the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, said his government would reconsider its recognition of Israel next year if territorial issues surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are not resolved.

Germany’s Social Democrats won a narrow victory over the Christian Democratic Union party of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in the federal election to choose the members of the 20th Bundestag, the worst showing for the CDU in its history. With no outright majority, the leading parties are set to begin negotiations to form a governing coalition and choose the next chancellor.

This week is a moment of truth for Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and the group of centrist Democrats he led in support of quick passage of the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had promised a vote by today, but said on Sunday the vote would be delayed to Thursday. It’s still unclear if the bill currently has enough support to pass.