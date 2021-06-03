👋 Good Thursday morning!

Opposition leader Yair Lapid succeeded in forming his coalition for a new Israeli government, informing President Reuven Rivlin just minutes before the deadline. Drawing from across the political spectrum, this “change government” is unified around the goal of removing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

Despite forming the coalition, Lapid will not swear in as its prime minister. Rather, Naftali Bennett — leader of the pro-settler Yamina party — is signed on to be prime minister until 2023, when Lapid would swap in for the role. This agreement is the first time that a party that won just seven seats in Israel’s election will produce a prime minister.

In another history-making first, Israel’s Ra’am party — a conservative Islamist Arab party — signed onto the coalition agreement. Making a decision contentious with both the Israeli right and Ra’am’s own base, party head Mansour Abbas had to receive approval from the Southern Islamic Movement’s Shura council to join Lapid and Bennett’s coalition.

With challenges from both Netanyahu’s Likud party and possible defections from within the coalition, it remains unclear whether the “change government” will be seated ahead of a Knesset vote in the coming days to confirm the new government.

It’s anticipated that Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, of Netanyahu’s Likud Party, could attempt to delay the formalization vote up to its 11-day legal maximum. In a counter move, Lapid is making a bid to replace Levin with a speaker from his own Yesh Atid party. Parallel to this drama, a right-wing member of the change coalition, Nir Orbach, has considered defecting. Lapid would need to maintain his razor-thin majority of 61 votes to seat the government.

During yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony for White House science advisor Eric Lander — the first individual to hold the position at the Cabinet level — the geneticist explained why he was sworn in on a 1492 edition of Pirkei Avot.

“For me and thinking about an oath of office, I thought about values,” Lander said. “‘What are my values, the administration’s values? What are we all here trying to do?’ And there’s a very special concept in Jewish tradition called ‘Tikkun olam’ — repairing the world. And we’re all called on to repair the world, whatever religion or tradition we come from. But there’s a specific line that comes in the Jewish tradition that contains that obligation… it says, ‘We don’t have to finish the work, but we may not refrain from doing that work, the work of repairing the world.’” (h/t C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman)



The Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition, a local advocacy group representing the greater Flatbush Jewish community in Brooklyn, is planning to endorse Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams for mayor this week, according to two sources with knowledge of the endorsement who spoke with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel.