Bipartisan House members to urge Biden to take action on antisemitism

At least 55 lawmakers have signed on to the letter to the president slated to be sent on Friday

A bipartisan group of House members, led by Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL), Grace Meng (D-NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Chris Smith (R-NJ), is expected to send a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday urging him to take swift action to combat rising antisemitism and antisemitic hate crimes, Jewish Insider has learned.

The letter, which had 55 signatories as of late Thursday evening, calls on Biden to rapidly implement provisions to improve hate crime education and reporting procedures for local law enforcement, which was signed into law last week as part of a hate crimes legislation package. It also urges the administration to develop a strategy to combat antisemitic hate crimes and encourages the president to nominate an ambassador to monitor and combat antisemitism.

“As we now face a dramatic spike in violent antisemitism across this country, we urge you to continue your record of responding decisively to hate-based violence using these new tools at your disposal and take action to also protect the American Jewish community,” the letter reads, referring to the hate crimes legislation..

“While these new tools are critical, we also know that they are merely a first step. Education and solidarity are necessary to eliminate the root causes of antisemitism and racial discrimination,” the letter continues.

Highlighting a recent surge in antisemitism, the lawmakers cite incidents of violence against Jews in Los Angeles and New York and “countless instances of inappropriate Holocaust invocations and deplorable comparisons of Nazi Germany to Jews and the State of Israel.” They also call out social media posts suggesting Jews return to Nazi gas chambers and tens of thousands of tweets supporting Hitler in early May.

The letter frames combating antisemitism as an area where members of both parties can and must come together, and argues the surge is a marker of broader issues of ethnic, racial and religious bigotry and discrimination.

“Regardless of what state or which side of the political spectrum antisemitism comes from, we must respond forcefully and immediately. We cannot wait for another attack to turn deadly before we respond,” the letter reads. “We find our nation in a tense moment. Just days after we appropriately responded to anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents, we come together to urge a strong response to the rising antisemitism spreading in our country.”

The letter will remain open for additional signatories until noon on Friday and will be sent to Biden later that day.

A significant majority of signatories as of Thursday evening were Democrats, ranging from moderates like Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) to progressives like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

Read the full letter: