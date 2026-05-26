MOU-ving on?
Plus, Platner's Nazi tattoo is 'disqualifying,' Auchincloss says
Good Tuesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the latest in U.S.-Iran talks amid ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the war, and explore how Jewish and pro-Israel groups are approaching the future of Israel funding ahead of the expiration of the current U.S.-Israel MOU in 2028. We talk to Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Jared Moskowitz about Chris Rabb’s primary victory months after the Pennsylvania Democrat shared an antisemitic conspiracy theory about the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack, and report on Rep. Jake Auchincloss’ assertion that Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo is “disqualifying” for an office-seeker. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Asher Luzzatto, Mendy Worch and Kirill Dmitriev.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re monitoring news out of Washington and also out of Doha, Qatar, where Middle East officials, including an Iranian delegation, are meeting to continue talks aimed at ending the Iran war.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spent the long weekend in India, said before departing for Armenia today — hours after the U.S. conducted what it said were defensive strikes overnight on Iranian targets — that negotiations were ongoing. “I think it’s a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it’ll take a few days,” Rubio noted. “The president’s expressed his desire to make it. He’s either going to make a good deal or no deal.”
- Earlier this morning, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned in a written statement that “From now on, the slogans ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ will be the dominant slogans of the Islamic nation and the oppressed people of the world. The United States will have no safe haven to spread evil and establish its military bases in the region.”
- We’re also keeping an eye on the Israel-Lebanon border following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s directive to “crush” Hezbollah, as well as Israel’s scaled-up attacks targeting parts of the country held by the Iran-backed terror group.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
For many Americans, Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer, with barbecues, weddings and trips to the beach. For President Donald Trump — who opted against attending his own son’s wedding in the Bahamas, citing “circumstances pertaining to Government” — the weekend was spent on calls with Middle East leaders and inching the U.S. closer to a deal with Iran.
The working assumption in Jerusalem and Washington last week — noted in our Daily Kickoff last Thursday — was that the White House preferred a deal with Tehran over a resumption of fighting, owing to increasing opposition to the war and a slew of recent GOP defections on war powers resolutions indicating concerns among Republicans that renewed military action could further damage the party’s midterm prospects.
That assumption was actualized over the weekend, with a series of Truth Social posts by Trump indicating that a deal was near, with the finer details yet to be ironed out. Among the details reportedly in the draft agreement: a 60-day extension of the ceasefire, a lifting of the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s commitment not to seek nuclear weapons as well as the disposal of its stockpile of enriched uranium and an end to fighting on every front — including Lebanon.
In a Truth Social post, Trump — who convened a call with a group of Arab leaders, and a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — said that he was “mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords,” suggesting that Saudi Arabia and Qatar should be the first new countries to normalize relations with Israel, followed by Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan (though the latter two have already enacted peace treaties with Israel, and Ankara and Jerusalem have diplomatic relations).
The reported contours of the burgeoning agreement drew rebukes from hawkish Senate Republicans. “If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime — still run by Islamists who chant ‘death to America’ — now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said. Read more here.
But even as Washington and Tehran moved closer to a deal, the U.S. carried out what it called “self-defense strikes” on Iranian targets, including missile launch sites and vessels around the Strait of Hormuz. And in Lebanon, Israel ramped up strikes on Hezbollah targets, with Netanyahu vowing to “crush” the Iran-backed terror group.
PLANNING AHEAD
Pro-Israel groups grapple with the future of Israel funding
Late last month, AIPAC circulated a memo stressing its support for the current 10-year memorandum of understanding between the United States and Israel, which guarantees $3.8 billion in annual military aid and missile-defense funding to Israel through 2028. The memo was notable for what it left out: calling to negotiate a follow-up MOU — the future of which has been a topic of ongoing speculation among analysts and lawmakers beginning to think about the contours of a potential new agreement in a changing political landscape, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Winds of change: Jewish and pro-Israel groups seem at pains to clarify how they are assessing an issue that has long been key to their advocacy. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for winding down U.S. financial aid over the next decade. Michael Makovsky, the president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, said he believed Israel “made a mistake” in choosing to forgo U.S. financial aid. He suggested that the U.S. sign “one more” MOU with Israel to cover the next 10 years and help Israel replenish its munitions stocks amid the war against Iran, which he believes is key to advancing American interests in the region. “It zeroes down at the very end,” he explained to JI.