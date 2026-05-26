Worthy Reads

Dmitriev’s Detail: The Atlantic’s Robert Worth profiles Kirill Dmitriev, the Ukraine-born, U.S.-educated special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin who leads the country’s sovereign wealth fund and who has been tasked by Moscow to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war with White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. “Putin chose Dmitriev for this job not only because of his reassuring American credentials — degrees from Stanford and Harvard Business School, work experience at McKinsey and Goldman Sachs — but because his profile matches that of his two main American interlocutors. He is an oligarch whose glamorous blond wife is close friends with Putin’s younger daughter. That makes him a virtual son-in-law of the ruler, and it may be the reason his real-estate holdings alone have soared from some $5 million to $100 million over the past decade.” [TheAtlantic]

Still Running for Something: Politico’s Ben Jacobs profiles Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as the New York Republican, who is not seeking reelection this year after a brief gubernatorial bid and having had her nomination to be U.N. ambassador pulled, considers her next political moves. “Further, Stefanik, who is Catholic, has become very popular among Jewish voters — a reputation burnished by her book on antisemitism. One Democratic operative marvelled at the reception that Stefanik received at a recent AIPAC event in New York City. ‘Guys who were good Democrats and regularly supported strong progressive candidates were on their feet cheering,’ says the operative, granted anonymity to speak frankly.” [Politico]

The Gift That Is Ben-Gvir: In an The Atlantic piece headlined “Israel’s Human Wrecking Ball,” Avi Issacharoff raises concerns about the reputational and societal damage to Israel he believes is being caused by Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who last week was filmed berating Gaza flotilla participants in a since-viral video. “The latest provocation by Ben-Gvir proved something that many Israelis have suspected for years: Ben-Gvir is not merely a nightmare for Israeli liberals, but the fulfillment of the fantasies of Israel’s enemies. He provides them with precisely the ammunition they need to argue, time and again, that Israel, in its fight against Hamas and Hezbollah, is the aggressor, and a cruel one at that. Ben-Gvir is a gift to the terrorist groups and the countries that seek Israel’s destruction.” [TheAtlantic]

Owens’ Omissions: The Wall Street Journal‘s William McGurn questions Hunter Biden’s recent appearance on antisemitic conspiracy theorist Candace Owens’ podcast, during which Owens’ questions to the son of the former president focused heavily on Israel. “But not asking key questions about what was going on in the Biden White House is shirking a duty. There are still many questions that deserve answers, and they can be asked in a way that doesn’t attack former President Biden. One that comes to mind is whether Joe stayed on too long because his friends and family didn’t want him to step aside. Another has to do with all those snide digs on Israel. Maybe Ms. Owens could have asked Hunter if his father or Zohran Mamdani better represents the Democratic Party these days.” [WSJ]

The Trolling of America: In The New York Times, Jessica Brandt, who from 2023-2025 served as an official in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, warns that Iran and other malign actors, such as China, are utilizing emerging internet technologies and trends. “But with the Lego-style videos and other satirical content, Iran and its supporters are using a different tool for influencing public opinion. It’s not disinformation. It’s not traditional war propaganda. It’s trolling. No one is being deceived because deception isn’t the point. Reach, ridicule and cultural resonance are. … Iran is exploiting a gap that our current defenses weren’t built to close. We need to address it before a more capable adversary decides to do the same.” [NYTimes]