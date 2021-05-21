podcast playback

Rep. Stacey Plaskett and William Daroff join JI’s podcast

Del. Stacey Plaskett, (D-V.I)

This week on Jewish Insider’s “Limited Liability Podcast,” hosts Jarrod Bernstein and Rich Goldberg are joined by Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) to discuss Black-Jewish relations in America as well as by Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations CEO William Daroff, who weighed in from Israel on the recent violence.

On the ground: Daroff said the feelings on the ground in Tel Aviv during the recent conflict with Gaza were mixed. “Israel is amazingly resilient. Israelis have been through conflicts and crises on a monthly, daily, weekly basis, and they figure it out,” he said. During a recent run on the beach, “it was just like any other beach day in Tel Aviv… notwithstanding the fact that 24 hours before you can see images of towels on the beach as people ran from the Tel Aviv beach to get into bomb shelters in the midst of it. So on the one hand, it’s business as usual. On the other hand, I know that many are on edge, particularly in the south in Ashkelon, Ashdod and then the communities that are on the sleeve surrounding Gaza, where there have been rocket attacks on a daily basis.”

Party line: Daroff expressed his appreciation for the support of the Biden administration during the conflict. “I give a big thumbs up to President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken for standing with Israel despite the pressures from the international community, the human rights community… from parts of the progressive community in the left wing of the Democratic Party,” he said. And while he is concerned about some such elements of the Democratic Party, Daroff added: “the leader of the Democratic Party is Joe Biden, and, to date, Joe Biden has been precisely where the pro-Israel community in the United States would want him to be. And from all I can tell, where the government of Israel would want the United States to be.”

Tweet back: He also weighed in on the role social media has played during the latest round of violence. “We see on social media a great deal of attacks on Israel, total distortions of the facts by celebrities and other influencers and certainly by the news media, who are pushing one narrative out there without really in large respect taking account of Israel’s narrative,” he said. Daroff called on supporters of Israel to engage in the social media discourse. “You can tomorrow, get on Twitter, get on Tik Tok, get on Facebook, and express yourself to your universe of friends… If they’re a barber, or a neighbor, or a PTA president and not engaged in the pro-Israel world, they need to hear from us and to hear our narrative as distinct from what they may be hearing on BBC or CNN or Al Jazeera, or reading in the mainstream press.”



Read the full transcript here.

Allied movements: Plaskett, who has represented the Virgin Islands in Congress as a non-voting delegate since 2015, spoke about her unique role in Congress as well as her childhood in Brooklyn, her approach to the Black Lives Matter movement and her position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “I think also, for a lot of Black people, we’re concerned because we also see Palestinians as brown people in some respects,” she said. “And so that, in some ways, makes us feel that we have an obligation to use our platform to maybe speak for a group that does not have the same platform as we do.” While Plaskett said she has noted that “not every Jewish person is white, the general consensus or cultural message that has been put to African-Americans is that Palestinians more likely represent the type of oppression that Black Americans have had, or Native Americans have had.”

Dichotomy: The congresswoman said she is worried herself about “the dichotomy” she encounters “that my Jewish brothers and sisters think that if I support the existence of Palestine, that means that I don’t support them as Jewish people.” Plaskett said she is “a supporter of the Jewish state, but I do not believe that Netanyahu is necessarily the best leader of the Jewish state at this time. I believe in a Palestinian state, but I condemn Hamas. So does one cancel out the other?” Plaskett said she hears at times from her colleagues about “the ‘Nakba’… they talk about the displacement of the Palestinians as a major inflection point in their shift in attitude” toward Israel and the Palestinians.

Historic prayers: Plaskett also spoke about the “absolutely stunning” historic St. Thomas Synagogue in the Virgin Islands which serves “one of the oldest Jewish communities in the Western Hemisphere” and was started in the late 18th century by Sephardic Jews from Spain and Portugal. She explained that the synagogue floor is covered in sand, but not for the reason many visitors may think. “Many people think the sand there is because of the beach,” she said, “but really it’s because the Jews wanted to remember their need to muffle the sound of them praying during the inquisition in Spain.”



Read the full transcript here.

Lightning round: Favorite Jewish or Israeli food? “I’ve got like a whole list,” joked Plaskett, “from kugel, to gefilte fish — I actually like gefilte fish!” Daroff: “I had today falafel from a stand on the street in Dizengoff… right now I’m in a falafel state of mind.” Favorite Yiddish word? “Tzadik, an esteemed person,” said Daroff. “My kids know that the word that I overuse with them is ‘kvetching,’” said Plaskett.

Listen to the full podcast here.