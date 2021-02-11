For the land

An Ohio special election highlights the Democratic divide

Nina Turner speaks at a rally featuring U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (not pictured) to help boost progressive candidates up and down the ballot ahead of the Nov. 6 elections at the University of Wisconsin on Monday October 22, 2018 in Milwaukee, WI.

As Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) awaits confirmation to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the race to claim her seat is intensifying by the day. Five candidates have lined up to compete in the crowded Democratic primary — and more are likely to declare ahead of the special election, which hasn’t yet been scheduled but is expected to be held May 4. Two candidates, Shontel Brown and Nina Turner, have emerged as frontrunners in Ohio’s sapphire-blue 11th district, and their differences typify a growing divide within the Democratic Party between moderates and progressives. Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel spoke to both candidates about their approaches to the race.

Showdown: Brown, a Cuyahoga County councilwoman, is a center-left consensus-seeker who, as chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, has developed strong mainstream party connections thanks to her close mentor relationship with Fudge. “I want to go to D.C. to be a partner to the Biden-Harris administration and help Speaker Nancy Pelosi pass an agenda that will help the people in this district,” Brown, 45, told Jewish Insider in a recent interview. Turner, on the other hand, is an outspoken progressive who served as a Cleveland City councilwoman and an Ohio state senator before raising her national profile as the president of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) political group, Our Revolution and a national co-chair of his 2020 presidential campaign. “I’ve been able to build a relationship with each one of the Squad members, some deeper than others,” Turner, 53, told JI this week. “We have an affinity for each other.”

Backing Brown: As the race heats up, the Jewish community appears to be coalescing around Brown. Michael Siegal, a Cleveland resident and chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel’s board of trustees, said he spoke with Brown personally before deciding to support her. “She wants to learn, she is inquisitive and she has a track record of being collaborative,” he told JI. “She is concerned about the issues of the Jewish community.” Pro-Israel America told JI that it is planning to back Brown. “We need leaders in Congress who value the U.S.-Israel relationship and will work to strengthen security, economic, scientific and cultural relationships between our two nations,” said Jeff Mendelsohn, Pro-Israel America’s executive director, “and that candidate in the 11th district race is Shontel Brown.”

Local issues: Turner emphasized to JI that she developed a “very strong relationship” with the Jewish community in her old senate district. “That will continue,” she said. Looking back on her time in the state legislature, Turner pointed to her support for allocating funds to religious schools. “All Jewish people are not wealthy,” she said, “and it was important that the state helped to fund some of that.” A.D. Motzen, who worked closely with Turner when he was Ohio regional director at Agudath Israel, recalled the former state senator being attentive to the Orthodox Jewish community’s needs, particularly around school choice. “This came from her belief in helping struggling families in her district to get the education they needed,” said Motzen, who is now Agudath Israel’s national director of state relations.

On Israel: While Brown is quick to cast herself as a strong supporter of the Jewish state, having recently visited on a trip sponsored by the AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation, Turner calls for conditioning aid to Israel and avoids clarifying her own personal position on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. “From a foundational perspective, it’s just a free speech issue for me,” Turner said of BDS. “I haven’t taken it any further than that.” Brown said her 2018 trip to Israel provided her with “a much greater and tangible and realistic appreciation for the vulnerability of this state.” While Brown opposes conditioning aid to Israel, Turner sees things differently. “For 60 years,” she told JI, “the Congress has said that our foreign assistance should respect human rights in any country.” But she was ambiguous as to how conditioning aid would be accomplished. “The will of the American people has been that our money is used for humanitarian causes,” she said.

