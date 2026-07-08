MOU DOA

Trump declares Iran MOU ‘over’ following Iranian strikes

The president said the U.S. would ‘de-nuke’ the Islamic Republic following Iranian strikes targeting U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait

President Donald Trump, speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, said that the memorandum of understanding with Iran that was inked last month was “over,” following overnight Iranian attacks targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait.

“To me, I think it’s over,” Trump said. “I don’t want to deal with them anymore.”

The Iranian attacks came after CENTCOM hit over 80 targets in Iran on Tuesday in retaliation for Iranian strikes on three commercial vessels — including a Qatari ship and a Saudi oil tanker — in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.

“We attacked very powerfully last night the very dangerous people from Iran,” Trump said of the U.S. strikes, which targeted air-defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats. “They’re sick. There’s something wrong with them.”

“We said, ‘Go and do your funeral stuff,’” Trump added, noting the multiday funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on the first day of the war against the Islamic Republic in February. “Instead of that, they start shooting rockets at ships yesterday, and so we hit them very hard last night.”

The president, appearing alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ankara, said that the U.S. was “going to de-nuke Iran.”

“We’re not going to let them because they’re crazy,” Trump added.

The Iranians, the president said, are “bad people, very bad people. I think they’re incompetent, by the way, because if they were competent they would have made a deal a long time ago.”

“Of course they’re dirty players, so they go after everyone. Probably including me. I’ve been No. 1 on their list for years. And they’re a bunch of scum, if you want to know the truth. They’re scum. So we don’t like them, I don’t like them. And they’re evil people.”