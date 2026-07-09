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Ro Khanna travels to Israel, West Bank during congressional recess

The California Democrat, one of the most vocal Israel critics in the House, last traveled to the Jewish state in October 2024

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) traveled to Israel and the West Bank this week while Congress is in recess, according to two individuals with knowledge of the trip.

Khanna has not posted publicly about his trip, which is scheduled to conclude Thursday night. His office did not respond to requests for comment from JI.

The California Democrat has become increasingly critical of Israel since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks. In September 2025, he accused Israel of having committed genocide in Gaza.

His last known trip to the country was with a bipartisan delegation in October 2024 that also included stops in Jordan and Saudi Arabia. On that trip, the delegation met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a statement about the trip, Khanna noted that the group had also met with Jordanian King Abdullah II earlier in the day.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said that Netanyahu did not meet with Khanna during this trip.