Platner’s campaign implodes
Plus, U.S., Israeli officials skeptical over Hamas' pledged dissolution
Good Tuesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the fallout from a new report that Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner sexually assaulted a former partner, and spotlight the South Florida congressional race in which Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is mounting a bid in a district historically represented by Black legislators. We report on an Israeli Democracy Institute survey that found confidence in President Donald Trump’s prioritization of Israel’s security needs at an all-time low, and look at a new psychology training program backed by the Academic Engagement Network that aims to combat antisemitism in mental health care. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, Alejandro Mayorkas and President Emmanuel Macron.
We have also launched a new on-demand Live Briefing that you can access throughout the day via our new app (on Apple and Android) and on our website.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this afternoon, shortly after he lands in Turkey for the two-day NATO Ankara summit. The summit kicks off later today with representatives from all 32 NATO countries expected to attend.
- In addition to heads of state, a bipartisan congressional delegation comprised of Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Coons (D-DE) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) will also be attending the summit after stopping in Budapest, Hungary, where the lawmakers met on Monday with newly elected Prime Minister Péter Magyar.
- Iran is expected to be a primary topic of conversations on the sidelines of the convening. Before leaving for Ankara, Trump said that the U.S. would either reach an agreement with Tehran, or would “finish the job.” His comments came hours before Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck two ships — believed to be a Qatari tanker and a Saudi vessel carrying crude oil — transiting through the Strait of Hormuz near the coast of Oman.
- In Iran, officials from dozens of countries — including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, China and Turkey — are taking part in the ongoing ceremonies around the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Absent from the funeral events are representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, both of which were heavily targeted by Iran during the recent war.
- Stateside, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Abdul El-Sayed will face off this evening in a head-to-head debate as the two vie for the Democratic nomination in the state’s open Senate race. The debate will be the first matchup between the two since state Sen. Mallory McMorrow dropped her bid over the weekend.
- Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel is in Israel this week ahead of a planned speech tomorrow at Tel Aviv University. Emanuel met on Monday with human rights lawyer Cochav Elkayam-Levy, who spearheaded the effort to document Hamas’ sexual violence during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.
- Elsewhere in Israel, the three-day Contemporary Antisemitism conference kicks off today at the University of Haifa. Deborah Lipstadt, who served as the Biden administration’s antisemitism envoy, is slated to deliver the keynote address today.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
When an ex-girlfriend of Graham Platner told Politico in a story published on Monday that the Maine Democratic Senate candidate had raped her in 2021 after entering her home while heavily intoxicated, she said she did so because the response to a recent New York Times report on Platner’s past dubious behavior had focused on discrediting Lyndsey Fifield, one of the women who featured prominently in the story over her ties to the GOP.
Jenny Racicot, a Democrat, hadn’t wanted to go public with the rape accusation (which she had shared off-record with the Times), in part because she and Platner were largely politically aligned. “One of the reasons I didn’t come forward sooner was, the huge moral conflict that I had between supporting his politics, but not supporting him as a person,” Racicot told Politico. “My part of the story [in the NYT] was just a read-over,” Racicot said. “And the story was Lyndsey, and the accusations of her being politically motivated.”
The unfolding situation in Maine reflects a broader trend in American politics in which immoral or questionable behavior by one’s peers is ignored or obfuscated to serve a perceived “greater good” of electing a political ally despite their failing moral standards.
In recent years, both major parties have increasingly tolerated conduct that would have once been considered disqualifying — even as the #MeToo movement briefly changed the nature of the discourse (see former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken as an example). Similar arguments have surfaced across political controversies over the last decade (including against President Donald Trump), with supporters of embattled candidates and officials insisting that policy positions outweigh personal conduct and dismissing allegations as politically motivated.
In a short span of time, the 2017 rallying cry of “Believe all women” gave way to “Believe women whose politics align with ours” — a mindset that extended to the widespread denial of Hamas’ sexual violence during the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks and against the Israeli hostages kept in captivity in Gaza.
But yesterday’s Politico report, which prompted calls from Platner’s most prominent backers — including Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) — for him to end his bid, may mark the point at which previous defenses of the Maine Democrat become politically untenable.
SORE SPOT
Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s (D-FL) reelection race has turned into a local and national flashpoint following the Republican-led redistricting process in Florida, and risks driving a wedge in traditional Black-Jewish alliances in the state and the party. Wasserman Schultz is running in South Florida’s newly redrawn 20th Congressional District, a decision pitting the longtime Democratic leader and former Democratic National Committee chair against leaders who have criticized her for running in a seat historically represented by a Black lawmaker, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Redistricting ramifications: “The situation we’re in is the result of a deliberate decision by the Republican leadership in our state to target all three Jewish members of Congress from South Florida, to target the two African American members of Congress from South Florida and deliberately set something up that was going to result in, let’s say, tension between those two historically allied communities,” said Joe Geller, a former Florida House Democrat, who lives outside the district and is supporting Wasserman Schultz.