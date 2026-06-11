HOLDING FIRE

Trump calls off U.S. strikes on Iran, says deal is near

The president claimed negotiators had reached the “final points” of a deal, though reports suggested officials in Iranian and Israeli officials denied an agreement had been finalized

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had canceled planned strikes against Iran and an operation to take control of Kharg Island. Trump claimed that negotiations with Iran and regional states had reached a breakthrough, however, Israel’s N12 News reported that Iran and Israel have denied the existence of the agreement.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Iran and Israel have reportedly denied the existence of the agreement. Other regional actors identified by Trump have yet to confirm the agreement.

Trump said the naval blockade would “remain in full force,” but added that “discussions and final points” had been approved by “the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.”

The president also said that the “time and place of the signing” would be “announced shortly.”

The announcement came after two days of tit-for-tat strikes between the U.S. and Iran. Earlier on Thursday, Trump warned that the U.S. would hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT” and threatened to seize Kharg Island, which handles roughly 90% of Iran’s oil exports.