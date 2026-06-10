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Quick Hits

SCHLOSSBERG SHIFT

Jack Schlossberg comes out in support of Block the Bombs Act

The Kennedy scion was the only one of four NY-12 Democratic candidates to say he supports the legislation imposing restrictions on weapons sales to Israel at a debate on Tuesday

Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John. F Kennedy who is currently running for Congress, on Jan. 12, 2026 in New York City.

By
Matthew Kassel
June 10, 2026

Jack Schlossberg, the Kennedy scion and social media influencer running for a coveted open House seat in Manhattan, came out on Tuesday in support of legislation that would impose unprecedented new restrictions on weapons sales or transfers to Israel, despite previously expressing skepticism of the bill.

During a debate on Tuesday evening, Schlossberg pledged that “as of today,” he would vote in support of the Block the Bombs Act, a controversial bill that has drawn backing from a growing number of left-wing House Democrats, casting his rejection of offensive weapons as a response to “a moral question that is being put to our country right now.”

He also reiterated he would vote for continued U.S. funding to boost Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system, saying his position aligns with a commitment to “protect civilian lives as best we can” in the region.

Schlossberg, who has shared inconsistent positions on aid to Israel throughout the campaign to succeed retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in a heavily Jewish House district, wrote in a January questionnaire that he was “unsure” whether he would support the Block the Bombs Act, arguing that it “would not provide an avenue to peace and stability.”

Even as he has frequently voiced his objections to future weapons sales to Israel, Schlossberg had not appeared to publicly back the Block the Bombs Act until Tuesday’s debate, marking a clear divide over Israel in the race.

By contrast, Schlossberg’s top rivals in the June 23 primary — including state Assemblymembers Micah Lasher and Alex Bores and former GOP attorney George Conway — all declined to support the bill at the debate.

Schlossberg’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment about his evolution on the legislation.

The 33-year-old grandson of former President John F. Kennedy has criticized Lasher and Bores for opposing efforts to condition military aid to Israel that single out the Jewish state.

But despite claiming on social media last month that he supports “no weapons to Israel,” Schlossberg has reportedly stated otherwise behind closed doors. 

Speaking in May at a private social club on the Upper East Side, he told members he “probably would have continued funding Israel’s offensive weaponry within the years following Oct. 7,” according to audio of the meeting obtained by Politico

His campaign told Politico that Schlossberg’s “views have evolved as the situation has.”

For his part, Schlossberg insisted in a series of social media posts that the story had misrepresented his views and that his stance on offensive aid has been consistent, even though he also said his “position has changed as the situation does.” 

During a candidate forum in January, meanwhile, Schlossberg was comparatively noncommittal about his stance on aid to Israel, which he called “a strong democratic ally historically to the United States.”

“I would want to have a full intelligence briefing to try to understand the situation before supporting any specific legislation,” he said.

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