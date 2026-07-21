SCOOP

House Democrats urge Rubio to pressure Malaysia to reverse plan to deport Israelis

The lawmakers said the U.S. should leverage its economic and military assistance to Malaysia to ensure that the relationship ‘is serving the best interests of the United States’

A group of House Democrats urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday to pressure Malaysia to walk back plans to deport Israeli citizens by leveraging U.S. military assistance to the Southeast Asian nation.

Malaysia’s prime minister said last week that the country, which does not recognize Israel and does not permit Israeli passport holders to enter the country, would immediately deport any Israeli nationals in the country. The comments came in response to a report that Israeli dual citizens were participating in a technology retreat in the country, having entered using other passports.

“For millennia, Jews around the world have seen this playbook. The demonization and expulsion of Jews eventually leads to the worst case outcomes. It is necessary that the United States push back on this antisemitism,” the Democrats, led by Reps. Greg Landsman (D-OH) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), said in a letter to Rubio.

“Malaysia’s refusal to recognize Israel is troubling enough. But, it is totally unacceptable that a head of government has publicly declared that his country will hunt down and expel citizens of our close ally based solely on their nationality. It should not be underwritten by the American taxpayer,” the letter continues, further noting that Malaysia maintains ties with Hamas and that the terrorist group’s fighters have trained in Malaysia.

The lawmakers urged Rubio to make clear that the U.S. won’t tolerate the targeting of “the nationals of one of our closest allies” in light of U.S. security assistance to and military training for the Malaysian military, as well as Malaysian access to U.S. technology and markets.

“We, therefore, urge you to undertake a review of our security and economic relationship with Malaysia to ensure that it is serving the best interests of the United States,” the lawmakers said. “Should Malaysia refuse to reverse this discriminatory policy within 15 days, we urge you to suspend [International Military Education and Training] funding.”

They asked the State Department to articulate what steps it plans to take in response to the Malaysian policy and to “use every tool at your disposal to make clear that this conduct carries consequences.”

The letter was co-signed by Reps. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Jake Auchincloss (D-MA).

Landsman issued a statement last week condemning the Malaysian government’s plans.

“We’ve seen this all before. The purge of Jews has begun. Predictable, and just the beginning. We know where this leads,” Landsman said. “There is only one country in the world that will take all Jews kicked out of another country, and that’s Israel. The same people targeting Jews in their countries are also working to destroy Israel.”

He said that the U.S. “should make it clear that our aid comes with the expectation they won’t brazenly discriminate against our allies, and our office is reaching out directly to the Malaysian embassy.”