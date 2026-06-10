Platner shucks off scandals — so far
Plus, Lasher lashes out on Israel ‘obsession’
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we break down the results of yesterday’s Democratic Senate primary in Maine, and look at how senior House Democrats are suggesting they’re unaware of New Jersey congressional candidate Adam Hamawy’s controversial past. We have the exclusive on the introduction of the Jewish American Security Act by Reps. Dan Goldman and Mike Lawler, and report on a new survey from the Israel Democracy Institute that found that Israeli confidence in President Donald Trump’s commitment to Israel’s security hit a new low. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rabbi A.D. Motzen, Gwyneth Paltrow and Somaliland President Abdirahman Irro.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re continuing to watch the situation in the Middle East after Iran fired at U.S. installations in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain overnight, following what the U.S. described as “self-defense strikes” targeting Iranian radar and air-defense sites in response to Iran’s downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter with two crew members on board (both were rescued).
- Shortly after the U.S. strikes, President Donald Trump shared a clip from an episode of “The West Wing” in which the fictional President Jed Bartlet debates “the virtue of a proportional response.”
- Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi is in the United Arab Emirates today, where he’s slated to meet with senior officials in the Gulf state. He will travel to Israel over the weekend to formally inaugurate Hargeisa’s embassy in Jerusalem.
- Back in Washington, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is scheduled to mark up the HEAL Act this morning.
- The annual Congressional Baseball Game is taking place this evening at Nationals Park, rain or shine.
- The Israel Allies Foundation is holding a belated Jerusalem Day reception this evening on Capitol Hill.
- In New York, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations is holding its annual convening on antisemitism today.
- Elsewhere in New York, the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation is holding its annual gala tonight, where the group will honor New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and former Israeli hostage Elkana Bohbot.
- The Democrats running in the NY-07 congressional race — Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, City Councilmember Julie Won and New York state Assemblymember Claire Valdez — will square off tonight in a debate hosted by PIX 11.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
Maine Democrats rallied behind scandal-plagued oyster farmer and military veteran Graham Platner as their Senate nominee against Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in Tuesday’s primary, turning to a left-wing outsider running against the political and institutional establishment as its standard-bearer for the general election.
Platner — whose controversies, including his now-covered Nazi tattoo and abuse allegations, have unnerved many Democrats — will be a political test over whether his brand of progressive populism can win over swing voters in a state critical to the Democrats’ hopes of winning back the Senate.
“In trying so hard to understand me, [the media] failed to understand that this is not about me at all. This is a movement about us, about the far too many, working far too hard and struggling far too much,” Platner said in his victory speech.
Attacking “forever wars,” Platner railed against the Trump administration’s war in Iran, and slammed Collins for “closing hospitals while using our tax dollars to destroy them halfway around the world.” (The line was an apparent attack against Israel’s targeting of Hamas terror infrastructure that was often lodged in medical facilities during the war in Gaza.)
Platner won about 72% of the primary vote despite Gov. Janet Mills remaining on the ballot, a solid enough showing amid all the controversies that should mute any calls for him to drop out of the race. In a statement on Platner’s victory, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) reiterated their support for the nominee: “In November, Maine voters will elect Graham Platner, and we will win a Senate majority.”
Mills, for her part, did not mention Platner at all in her statement about the election results.
SIDESTEPPING QUESTIONS
Senior House Democrats profess ignorance of Hamawy’s controversial past
Top House Democrats are mostly avoiding questions about Adam Hamawy, the controversial Democratic nominee in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District claiming they are unfamiliar with his background, including his association with Omar Abdel-Rahman, the terrorist mastermind known as the Blind Sheikh and his service with a nonprofit in Bosnia shuttered as an al-Qaida front group, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Responses: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) sidestepped multiple questions about Hamawy in an interview on Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing” this weekend. Reps. Greg Meeks (D-NY) and Jim Himes (D-CT), who are both in line to lead key national security committees if Democrats retake the House, told JI they did not have enough familiarity with Hamawy and his history to comment. But Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) joined other moderate Jewish Democrats in raising concerns, lamenting that he wants leaders, “who don’t have Nazi tattoos or close ties with convicted terrorists. It’s really not too much to ask.”