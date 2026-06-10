FUNDING INCREASE

House Appropriations Committee approves $40 million boost for 2027 NSGP funding proposal

The $355 million proposal is the highest funding level to pass out of committee for the program

The House Appropriations Committee approved a $40 million increase in its funding proposal for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program for 2027, boosting its recommendation to $355 million, in a Tuesday night session that stretched into Wednesday morning.

The funding increase was approved as part of a negotiated bipartisan package of amendments during an Appropriations Committee markup, which passed by a voice vote.

A source familiar with the situation credited Reps. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), Celeste Maloy (R-UT), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Lois Frankel (D-FL) with securing the increase.

“Nonprofit security grants are absolutely critical to combat surging antisemitism and hate crimes,” Wasserman Schultz told Jewish Insider. “I proudly fought for an increase in NSGP funding and I’m grateful it was included, but we must do more on the floor and in conference to make sure everybody in America can worship safely.”

In remarks during the committee markup, Wasserman Schultz thanked colleagues for supporting the request, saying that it is not “anywhere near the funding that is necessary … it is certainly a small step in the right direction,” citing recent attacks on Jewish and other communities.

Frankel said that her synagogue is guarded by several armed men, a “really sort of scary” situation.

“We’ve seen heartbreaking attacks on people of all faiths, and no one should have to fear gathering to pray, learn, learn, or come together as a community. … This funding will help nonprofits afford security cameras, reinforced doors, emergency communication systems and other lifesaving measures that keep families and congregations safe,” she said. “I also look forward, as the bill moves along, to try to plus-up this account.”

The $355 million proposal is the highest funding level to pass out of committee for the program, but still falls well below the $1 billion that lawmakers and advocates for the program on Capitol Hill say is necessary to fully meet the needs of the Jewish community and other populations under threat.

The proposal could be further increased — or face further cuts — as the appropriations process continues. The process looks to be especially chaotic this year as Senate lawmakers say they are still far apart in negotiating top-line funding levels.

The Orthodox Union, Jewish Federations of North America and Anti-Defamation League worked behind the scenes in support of the amendment, sources said.

“We appreciate this substantial increase in NSGP funding by the committee and we’re particularly thankful to Reps. Ciscomani, Maloy, Wasserman Schultz and Frankel, as well as Chair Amodei,” Nathan Diament, the executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center told Jewish Insider. “It’s well known that the security needs of the Jewish community and other faith communities are huge and we will continue to work with allies in Congress to fully meet those needs.”

Rachel Dembo, director of policy and government affairs for the Jewish Federations of North America, said JFNA “was proud to play a leading role in securing this additional bipartisan funding.”

“This increase is a meaningful investment in the safety and security of Jewish communities and other vulnerable nonprofits, though the need for the program continues to exceed available funding,” Dembo continued. “We are grateful to the Committee and bipartisan congressional champions for strengthening this critical investment and recognizing the urgent need for nonprofit security. We look forward to continuing to work with Congress to help close the gap between available funding and demonstrated need.”

Lauren Wolman, the senior director of government relations and strategy at the Anti-Defamation League, said that the funding will be helpful, but remains insufficient.

“ADL welcomes the inclusion of an additional $40 million for NSGP in the House Homeland Security managers amendment. This increase will help more houses of worship, schools, and community centers access the security resources they need,” Wolman said. “But the truth is, the gap between what’s available and what’s needed remains vast. To truly protect vulnerable communities across the country, Congress must go further and fund the program at $1 billion to ensure every at-risk community gets the protection it deserves.”