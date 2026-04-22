EXCLUSIVE

CUFI spends six figures on anti-Thomas Massie billboard campaign

The Christian Zionist group said it has secured ‘every available billboard’ in Massie’s congressional district for a month ahead of the May 19 primary

President Donald Trump’s effort to unseat Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a longtime thorn in his side, got another big-money boost as Christians United for Israel Action Fund, the advocacy arm of the Christian Zionist group, announced that it is spending six figures to blanket Massie’s congressional district with dozens of billboards hitting the congressman over his opposition to the Iran war.

“For one full month, CUFI Action Fund will dominate Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District outdoor advertising space by securing every available billboard in the district, creating a broad and highly visible message presence across the region,” CUFI Action Fund senior director Ari Morgenstern told Jewish Insider. “The buy spans key communities across the district, ensuring the message reaches voters in both local population centers and along major commuter and travel routes.”

Morgenstern said that the billboards are expected to reach “1.487 million adult impressions each week,” along major roadways across the district. The Kentucky primary election, where Massie is facing off against Trump-endorsed Navy veteran Ed Gallrein, is on May 19.

The billboard displays an image of President Donald Trump atop the American flag alongside Massie atop the Iranian flag, with the captions “Kentucky = Trump Country,” “Tell Massie: Support Peace Through Strength” and “No Support for Iranian Regime.”

The campaign banks on the notion that GOP primary voters in the deep-red district remain strongly supportive of the Iran war.

AIPAC’s United Democracy Project super PAC is also going on the offensive against Massie with a substantial TV ad campaign, which focuses on Massie’s opposition to the war in Iran. The Republican Jewish Coalition has spent $3.5 million in the district to oppose Massie as well.

Massie’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.