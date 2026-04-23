TERROR THWARTED

18-year-old charged with planned ramming attack on Houston synagogue

Angelina Han Hicks had planned, with two co-conspirators, to attack Congregation Beth Israel, a synagogue and day school, which closed its campus on Wednesday

A young woman was charged Thursday in a conspiracy to “kill as many Jews as possible” by driving through a Houston synagogue.

Angelina Han Hicks, 18, a resident of North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday and charged, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, with felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and felony conspiracy to commit murder for her plotted attack on Congregation Beth Israel, the oldest synagogue in Texas.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Charlotte Field Office received information on Tuesday that Hicks “was believed to be targeting members of the Jewish Community for a potential act of violence,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement found evidence in Hicks’ home that she and co-conspirators were planning a mass-casualty event, according to the Houston Chronicle. Hicks allegedly conspired with two men referred to as “Teegan” and “Angel,” whose last names have not been disclosed, to commit murder of members of the synagogue. Warrants laying out the felony accounts state the attack was allegedly planned for about two years from now — April 21, 2028.

“The conspiracy is to kill as many Jews as possible by driving through a congregation at a synagogue,” a court order stated.

Congregation Beth Israel, which also runs a Jewish day school, responded to the threat by closing its campus for the day on Wednesday. The Jewish Federation of Greater Houston said events planned to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day were still held.

The plotted terrorist attack comes weeks after an assailant rammed a vehicle full of explosives into a Michigan synagogue, in what local law enforcement called a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.”