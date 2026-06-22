Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in Montreal

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in ...Montreal

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jewish groups

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jew...ish groups

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis George’s expected mayoralty

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis Ge...orge’s expected mayoralty

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel politics

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel pol...itics

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey finds

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey fin...ds

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israel sentiment with antisemitism

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israe...l sentiment with antisemitism

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors down on Iran deal

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors dow...n on Iran deal

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell new Iran deal echoes Obama’s

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell n...ew Iran deal echoes Obama’s

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the only powerful ally’ they have left

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the o...nly powerful ally’ they have left

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds with some of its donors

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds w...ith some of its donors

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump administration effort

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump ad...ministration effort

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish leaders mark America’s 250th with open letter

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish le...aders mark America’s 250th with open letter

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says, retreating from previous war aim

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says,... retreating from previous war aim

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran deal falls apart

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran ...deal falls apart

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next... mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commitments

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commit...ments

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to take on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to tak...e on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona Senate race

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona... Senate race

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicians at White House UFC fight

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicia...ns at White House UFC fight

Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of Lebanon war

Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of Lebanon war

Israel divisions and a Trump threat shape Washington’s first open mayor’s race in 12 years

Israel divisions and a Trump threat shape Washington’s... first open mayor’s race in 12 years

Goldman criticizes AIPAC despite endorsement in debate with Lander

Goldman criticizes AIPAC despite endorsement in debate with ...Lander

U.S.-Iran deal largely met with skepticism by Jewish groups

U.S.-Iran deal largely met with skepticism by Jewish groups

Trump’s Iran deal sidelines Israel as regional tensions shift into new phase

Trump’s Iran deal sidelines Israel as regional tensions shif...t into new phase

Treasury guidance offers boost to Jewish groups preparing for new education tax credit

Treasury guidance offers boost to Jewish groups preparing fo...r new education tax credit

Iran’s World Cup appearance puts security officials on alert

Iran’s World Cup appearance puts security officials on... alert

A Lebanese Zionist’s longshot bid to reshape the Middle East

A Lebanese Zionist’s longshot bid to reshape the Middl...e East

Trump: U.S. and Iran reach ceasefire deal

Trump: U.S. and Iran reach ceasefire deal

Anti-Israel left takes a page from AIPAC in spending big in primaries

Anti-Israel left takes a page from AIPAC in spending big in ...primaries

Permanent daylight saving time legislation gains momentum with Trump’s backing

Permanent daylight saving time legislation gains momentum wi...th Trump’s backing

Los Angeles teachers union faces backlash over expulsion of Jewish teacher

Los Angeles teachers union faces backlash over expulsion of ...Jewish teacher

Anti-Israel activist indicted in Michigan threat case worked for El-Sayed

Anti-Israel activist indicted in Michigan threat case worked... for El-Sayed

Netanyahu’s challengers search for a path to power

Netanyahu’s challengers search for a path to power

The anti-Israel dark money group behind Justice Democrats’ midterm splurge

The anti-Israel dark money group behind Justice Democrats’ m...idterm splurge

Fetterman: Outlook for Jews in Democratic Party is ‘bleak’

Fetterman: Outlook for Jews in Democratic Party is ‘bleak’...

Federal prosecutors indict eight UMich anti-Israel activists over campus threats, harassment

Federal prosecutors indict eight UMich anti-Israel activists... over campus threats, harassment

Goldman: Jewish community needs non-Jewish allies to effectively fight antisemitism

Goldman: Jewish community needs non-Jewish allies to effecti...vely fight antisemitism

Lander says he’s not endorsing congressional candidate with whom he put out an ad

Lander says he’s not endorsing congressional candidate with ...whom he put out an ad

Graham Platner survives scandals to win Dem nomination, will face Sen. Susan Collins

Graham Platner survives scandals to win Dem nomination, will... face Sen. Susan Collins

Top GOP lawmakers call for ‘powerful response’ to Iran downing U.S. Army helicopter

Top GOP lawmakers call for ‘powerful response’ to Iran downi...ng U.S. Army helicopter

UDP jumps into Mich. Senate race with $2 million ad buy supporting Stevens

UDP jumps into Mich. Senate race with $2 million ad buy supp...orting Stevens

The politics behind the Trump-Netanyahu divide

The politics behind the Trump-Netanyahu divide

Will Avila Chevalier’s ‘beyond the pale’ views sink the DSA challenger’s campaign against Espaillat?

Will Avila Chevalier’s ‘beyond the pale’ views sink the DSA ...challenger’s campaign against Espaillat?

Controversial influencer Ms. Rachel set to be hosted by Congressional Dads Caucus

Controversial influencer Ms. Rachel set to be hosted by Cong...ressional Dads Caucus

Israel says it will halt attacks on Iran, continue operations in southern Lebanon

Israel says it will halt attacks on Iran, continue operation...s in southern Lebanon

U.S. scrambles to contain Israel-Iran escalation after renewed attacks

U.S. scrambles to contain Israel-Iran escalation after renew...ed attacks

Israeli startup founders receive warm reception at New York Tech Week

Israeli startup founders receive warm reception at New York ...Tech Week

Mamdani endorsee defends attending anti-Israel rally one day after Oct. 7 attacks

Mamdani endorsee defends attending anti-Israel rally one day... after Oct. 7 attacks

Bessent looks to use Iranian assets to help Gulf countries rebuild

Bessent looks to use Iranian assets to help Gulf countries r...ebuild

Quick Hits

DOUBLING DOWN

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jewish groups

The mayor answered accusations of ‘bigoted conspiracy mongering’ by misquoting a Marxist writer and attacking Israel

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York City Zohran Mamdani speaks on Sept. 15, 2025 in New York City.

By
Will Bredderman
June 22, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani doubled down on his rhetorical assault on AIPAC on Monday, after Jewish groups over the weekend criticized his comments about the pro-Israel organization at a Thursday rally last week that they argued evoked classic antisemitic tropes.

Mamdani defended naming AIPAC among the “monsters who move dark money,” maintaining that he was quoting 20th century Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci’s comment about living in a “time of monsters.” But the phrase is a notorious and widely known misquote of Gramsci’s, though the mayor evinced no awareness of the inaccuracy — and backed up his argument with statistics from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry alleging the death of more than 1,000 Palestinians at the hands of the IDF since the ceasefire last fall.

“When I am speaking about AIPAC, I am speaking about an organization that has been supportive of the status quo, that has fought any attempt to actually deliver to not just people in Palestine but frankly through much of the region,” he asserted on Monday following an unrelated event at City Hall. “Oftentimes they also support the status quo through dark money, by filtering money that would’ve previously been directed from AIPAC, now through other shell organizations whose identities of their contributors are only made clear after the election.”

Candidates Mamdani has endorsed for Congress have received the backing of multiple large PACs, including Justice Democrats, that received money through organizations that mask the identities of their contributors through the exact mechanisms he lamented on Monday. 

Mamdani himself attended the April gala of one such organization, the Institute for Middle East Understanding — which Jewish Insider recently revealed had stood up a dark money arm of its own, the IMEU Policy Project. This has enabled the organization to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars from anonymous donors into the Justice Democrats PAC as part of a nationwide effort to defeat pro-Israel candidates for Congress. 

The mayor’s original remarks, which included claims that AIPAC and similar organizations are “turning us against one another,” sparked alarm among prominent Jewish groups, who connected them to tropes historically used to target Jewish and pro-Zionist individuals and movements.

“Soviet anti-Zionist campaigns and earlier antisemitic movements similarly portrayed Jewish organizations as pursuing power not to achieve political goals, but because Jews themselves were said to crave influence and control,” Jim Berk, CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said in a statement on Friday. “The suggestion that Jewish political participation is inherently suspect, illegitimate, or secretly manipulative is abhorrent. This is the same old story, retold in a new language.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt voiced outrage on Sunday that the mayor had not walked back or clarified his statement.

“This is the kind of bigoted conspiracy mongering that you expect from unhinged streamers or white supremacists. It’s not the language that we should expect from the mayor,” Greenblatt posted to social media, highlighting the dramatic spike in antisemitic incidents in New York following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza. “This is not a principled disagreement. This is prejudice pure and simple. It is deliberate, dangerous and disgraceful.”

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, wrote on X, “When you use your position to label people you disagree with as monsters — people who live and work and pay taxes in the city you lead, people who loved the Knicks championship parade as much as you did, people who spent yesterday celebrating their fathers and grandfathers — you are turning people against one another.”

“You want to debate ideas? Fine. But when you call people monsters, you’re not debating ideas, you’re dehumanizing the people you disagree with. And when that comes from a mayor, it creates an environment where people hear clearly who is being cast as outside the community, one where they wonder whether they can safely live and speak as themselves,” he continued.

And Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) noted that the mayor’s speech on Thursday included no words of criticism for Hamas or Hezbollah, or their sponsor Iran.

“Swap ‘AIPAC for ‘Jews’ and it’s the oldest antisemitic conspiracy theory in the books,” the Garden State lawmaker wrote on X. “That’s not criticizing a lobby. That’s laundering antisemitism from your podium as Mayor of a city with more than a million Jews. This bullshit is dangerous.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.