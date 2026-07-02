Oy, say can you see?
Plus, debating who won the war
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how American Jewish thought leaders are reflecting on the country’s semiquincentennial, and report on Rep. Shri Thanedar’s serious primary challenge from a far-left state legislator in Michigan. We spotlight a new report on antisemitism in the human rights nonprofit sector, and cover the launch of Hussain Abdul-Hussain’s book, The Arab Case for Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Michelle Greenberg-Kobrin, Katie Roof and Eliya Cohen and Ziv Abud.
Ed. note: In commemoration of Independence Day, the next edition of the Daily Kickoff will arrive on Monday, July 6. Happy America 250!
We have also launched a new on-demand Live Briefing that you can access throughout the day via our new app (on Apple and Android) and website.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s special Independence Day edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: Serving faith and nation: The rabbis bringing light to U.S. troops on Europe’s front line; The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish leaders mark America’s 250th with open letter; and How Jews reinvented themselves — and America. Print the latest edition here.
What We’re Watching
- U.S.-Iran talks that wrapped up in Doha on Wednesday are likely to resume next week, following funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that will begin this weekend.
- Americans will celebrate the country’s semiquincentennial with events around the U.S. through the weekend. President Donald Trump is slated to speak tomorrow at Mount Rushmore.
- In Washington, Jacob Helberg, the under secretary of state for economic affairs, and Trump administration antisemitism envoy Yehuda Kaploun will host a Shabbat dinner tomorrow at the U.S. Institute of Peace. More below on how the Jewish community will commemorate the anniversary.
- In New York on Saturday, former Israeli hostage Alon Ohel will play the piano alongside Five For Fighting singer John Ondrasik on the USS Nimitz as part of the International Naval Review 250.
- Bar-Ilan University’s two-week pilot leadership institute concludes today. Read more about the initiative here.
- Christians United For Israel’s annual summit kicks off on Sunday in Washington. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, former Israeli hostage Yair Horn and Judge Roy Altman are among those slated to speak.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S GABBY DEUTCH
In the run-up to America’s 250th anniversary, the Jewish community finds itself navigating a best-of-times, worst-of-times, head-spinning paradox — standing nervously between the promise of an ideal America and the peril of today’s America.
In conversation after conversation, Jewish thinkers who spoke to Jewish Insider about this unique moment expressed fear and concern about the increasingly precarious situation facing American Jews in one breath. In the next, they spoke glowingly about the gifts this country’s democracy has given to the Jews who live here.
Despite this deep ambivalence, or perhaps because of it, the Jewish community is all-in on the 250th.
We interviewed nearly two dozen rabbis, writers, historians and Jewish leaders from across the political and religious spectrum ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. We wanted to know how they’re thinking about July Fourth at a time when antisemitism is rising and trust in American democracy is plummeting.
The conversations reveal a shared sense of hope in the American project — and a belief that this semiquincentennial celebration presents a rare opportunity for American Jews to hold their heads high and reflect on what this democracy, even if flawed, has given them.
And we looked at how American Jews are celebrating the country’s birthday: with a Shomer Shabbat barbecue, an English-only day at a Jewish sleepaway camp, an all-night Torah study, a Talmudic-level close read of America’s founding documents.
”An anniversary is a good occasion to put things in historic perspective. As bad as things may feel in the moment, they’re still pretty great relative to the bulk of not even just Jewish history, but also American Jewish history,” Atlantic writer Franklin Foer told JI. “All the ways in which Jewish values and American values are not just compatible, but overlap and extend one another, is something that I think is really important to cultivate within American Jewry and within American Jewish education.”
Read the full story from JI’s Gabby Deutch here, with comments from figures including author Dara Horn, former Treasury Secretary and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, Union for Reform Judaism President Rabbi Rick Jacobs, Florida Rabbi Efrem Goldberg and Shalom Hartman Institute President Yehuda Kurtzer.
NEW CHAPTER
Abdul-Hussain: My journey from anti-Israel to pro-Israel is a model for the Arab world
At a launch event for his book, The Arab Case for Israel, on Tuesday, writer and researcher Hussain Abdul-Hussain argued that the path to peace in the Middle East begins with Arabs reexamining long-held assumptions about Israel, drawing on his own transformation from believing anti-Israel propaganda to an advocate for the Jewish state, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports.
Sharing his journey: Speaking days after Israel and Lebanon signed a U.S.-brokered framework agreement, Abdul-Hussain said the Lebanese people can follow in his footsteps, as the country remains divided between a faction that promotes the Iranian narrative that Israel “only understands the language of war and force,” and those seeking to reclaim the country’s sovereignty. “My story is the story of an average person who was told something and when he dug up the story it turned out to be something else,” Abdul-Hussain, a fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told some 50 attendees — a mix of Jews, Christians and Muslims — at the event in Manhattan.
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