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Quick Hits

VANCE'S VIEW

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israel sentiment with antisemitism

The vice president said on Christian conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey’s podcast that ‘if everything is Jew hatred, then nothing is Jew hatred’

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance

By
Danielle Cohen-Kanik
June 21, 2026

Vice President JD Vance warned pro-Israel advocates against seeing Israel and the U.S. as always aligned and cautioned against conflating criticism of the Israeli government with antisemitism, saying that “if everything is Jew hatred, then nothing is Jew hatred.”

In an episode of Christian conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey’s podcast podcast released on Friday, Vance said that “pro-Israel people in the United States make two critical mistakes. One … is not delineating between America’s interests and Israeli interests, because they’re not always the same.”

“But the second is conflating criticism of a particular government with Jew hatred. Because if everything is Jew hatred, then nothing is Jew hatred,” he continued. “And we have to be very careful not to, you know, in order to serve a certain foreign policy objective, try to criticize somebody as antisemitic when they’re just not.”

Asked by Stuckey if Israel has an “outsized influence in the U.S.,” Vance said, “ I certainly think that Israel, like a lot of other countries, tries to influence American politics. I sort of take that as a given. And what I think is that American leaders have to be very careful that when we pursue something, we’re doing it for America’s best interest and not for any other country’s best interest.”

“People will say that America’s interests are always aligned with Israel’s interests — it’s just not true,” the vice president continued. “And I see this every day in the conversations that we have and the back and forth, and obviously the president has been very clear he’s got some disagreements with [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu about how precisely to bring the Iran war to a close.”

“And then I think there are some people who will say that Israel’s interests are never aligned with America’s, and I think that’s also not true. I think the reality is they’re a good partner in the same way that the United Kingdom or France are good partners,” he said.

Vance added that the late conservative influencer Charlie Kirk “was very worried about Israeli influence in American politics. He also really disliked antisemitism.”

Vance also defended the emerging deal with Iran, prior to departing over the weekend for direct negotiations with Tehran’s representatives in Switzerland. “You do still have terrorist elements within the regime, but you also have pragmatic elements within the regime who are actually affirmatively trying to have a better relationship with the United States,” he said.

Far-left antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker, replying to a video of Vance’s comments about criticism of the Israeli government and antisemitism, wrote on X, “I GOT BANNED FROM THE UK FOR SAYING THIS VERBATIM BTW.”

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