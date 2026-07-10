House Dems cry foul on Trump’s Turkey dealings
Plus, Khanna's quiet Israel trip
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we have the scoop on a letter from House Democrats concerned that the U.S.’ warming relationship with Turkey is being driven by the personal interests of President Donald Trump and his family and associates, and report on a call from a bipartisan group of lawmakers urging FEMA to extend the nonprofit security grant application deadline. We look at the candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring to be Maine Democrats’ Senate nominee following Graham Platner’s withdrawal from the race, and report on Rep. Ro Khanna’s trip to Israel and the West Bank this week. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: David Lubin, Ambassador Mike Huckabee and Evan Bernstein.
We have also launched a new on-demand Live Briefing that you can access throughout the day via our new app (on Apple and Android) and on our website.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far-left wing of the Democratic Party; New psychology training program aims to combat antisemitism in mental health care; and AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persian, new ADL study finds. Print the latest edition here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re keeping an eye on the tense situation in the Middle East, amid hints from senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, that it is willing to reenter the fight against Iran and assist the U.S. More below.
- The Wall Street Journal reported last night that Israel had notified the U.S. of intelligence indicating that Iran was plotting a new assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, who, while in Turkey earlier this week for the NATO summit, repeatedly suggested that Iran considered him its “No. 1” target. “I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists,” Trump told reporters in Ankara. When the president returned from Turkey mid-week, he took one of the older planes home, rather than the refurbished Qatari luxury jet, which lacks some of the same security features as the older Air Force Ones.
- Turkey is expected to announce today that it will sell its Russian-made S-400 batteries to the United Arab Emirates, a move that would allow the U.S. to move forward on its sale of F-35s to Ankara.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S TAMARA ZIEVE AND MATTHEW SHEA
After several days of watching from the wings as the United States has conducted strikes against Iran, Israeli officials have increasingly indicated that Jerusalem is ready to return to military action if it determines that circumstances demand it.
Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter told CNN on Thursday that Jerusalem is “supportive of the position of the United States” and would “fly alongside U.S. aircraft” if called on to do so.
At an Israeli Air Force graduation ceremony the same day, Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF is prepared to “regain air superiority and carry out ‘blue-and-white’ [Israeli] strikes in Iran to remove threats — even for a third time,” warning that it would be with “even greater force” than before. Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told graduates that “on the drawing board are new plans. Major operations are still expected to lie ahead of us. Be prepared.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced that message in his remarks at the ceremony. While celebrating the outcome of Operations Rising Lion and Roaring Lion, he made clear that Israel does not view the conflict with Iran as settled. “Our policy is clear: With an agreement or without an agreement, Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said. He added: “The war is not yet over. Alongside old challenges, new ones are emerging. Axes fall, and axes rise. We are turning our attention to this. We are prepared for any scenario.”
Security analysts say the messaging reflects a desire to preserve military pressure without committing to another immediate campaign. Yoni Tobin, a senior political analyst at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, told Jewish Insider, “While Israel isn’t exactly clamoring for more combat with Iran, particularly after nearly three years of multifront war, it is certainly ready for it.” Tobin noted that “Israel will likely feel comfortable acting against Iran if the United States does so as well, and if the two countries are aligned on objectives and strategy.”
David May, a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the memorandum of understanding “should be seen as part of the process of ending the fighting between the United States and Iran, not the final agreement.”
SCOOP
Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven by Trump’s personal interests
A group of House Democrats wrote to President Donald Trump on Friday to express “strong opposition” to the administration’s plans to lift sanctions on Turkey and sell the country’s F-35 fighter jets, and suggested that the decisions may be driven by Trump’s or his family members’ financial interests, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What they’re saying: The letter requests that Trump, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. preserve records relating to their relationships with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government, stating that, “In the coming months and years, Congress will continue to exercise our constitutional oversight authorities and thoroughly scrutinize this matter to ensure the interests of the American people and their security is protected” — suggesting a potential House investigation if Democrats retake the chamber in November.
Signed on: The letter was led by Reps. Wesley Bell (D-MO), Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Dina Titus (D-NV), joined by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Gabe Amo (D-RI), Jim Costa (D-CA), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rob Menendez (D-NJ).