PEARL OF WISDOM

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

The former Auburn basketball coach, to JI: ‘I realized that the SEC is no longer my opponent. People that hate this country and people that hate Israel, those are my opponents’

Bruce Pearl, the veteran Auburn University men’s basketball coach, said that Vice President JD Vance needs to “make a decision” about his continued association with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, warning that his support of Vance’s expected 2028 presidential bid will be contingent on the vice president severing ties with the antisemitic podcaster.

The former Auburn coach, who is currently splitting his time between pro-Israel political advocacy and serving as an analyst for TNT and CBS Sports, made the comments in an interview with Jewish Insider on Monday while discussing the rise of right-wing antisemitism and the prominence of Carlson, neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and other commentators who promote antisemitic ideas within the America First right-wing movement.

Pearl argued that Carlson and Fuentes “are absolutely enemies of the state. What they’re doing is treasonous, it’s disgusting and it’s not based on fact. It’s based on lies and propaganda and antisemitism. They’re bought and paid for, but they’ve got huge followings.”

“On the right we have taken Tucker Carlson on. He’s been basically kicked out of the White House. You won’t see him at Mar-a-Lago anymore,” Pearl explained. “JD Vance is going to have to make a decision at some point about whether or not he’s going to stay in that camp or not.”

“If he doesn’t stay there and he’s the Republican candidate, I’ll consider voting for him, but if he maintains that connection to that antisemite, I think that’s going to be bad for antisemitism, because he will bring a lot of Tucker Carlsons with him,” he added. “He’ll uplift them. I hope he doesn’t go that route.”

Reached for comment, a Vance spokesperson referred JI to the vice president’s comments in an UnHerd interview in December. Vance told the outlet that “antisemitism and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement,” though he rejected that the rise in anti-Israel sentiment in the Republican Party was the result of antisemitism.

“What is actually happening is that there is a real backlash to a consensus view in American foreign policy. I think we already had that conversation and [should] not try to shut it down,” Vance said in the interview. “Most Americans aren’t antisemitic. They’re never going to be antisemitic, and I think we should focus on the real debate.”

While Vance has repeatedly denounced Fuentes over the years, he has refused to disavow or distance himself from Carlson, despite the former Fox News host regularly pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories and hosting controversial figures including Fuentes on his podcast.

The vice president has also condemned antisemitism and argued that it has no place in the GOP, though he has also rejected the notion that Jew hatred is spreading in the conservative movement.

Pearl, who cofounded the Jewish Coaches Association in 2005 and is chairman of the board of directors for the U.S. Israel Education Association (USIEA), maintained his belief that antisemitism is worse on the political left than on the right, pointing to the battle taking place within the conservative movement over the future of the Republican Party’s support for Israel. He argued that the Democratic Party had caved to its leftward fringes, while some in the GOP were still fighting the rise of the antisemitic right.

“The Democrats had this same issue about 10 years ago. They quit. They bailed on it. Now, it’s taken over the direction of their party,” Pearl said. “The Democrats chose to let [Sen.] Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or [Reps.] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) or Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) or Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in because they’ve got such a big tent.”

“The Republicans, to their credit — including the president, Sens. [Ted] Cruz (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), [House Speaker] Mike Johnson (R-LA), and many others — aren’t having it and are taking this head on,” he added. “President Trump said that Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens aren’t welcome in our tent and he’s right, they’re not. These are Jew-hating, Qatari-bribed podcasters. Yes, there is a battle in the Republican Party. We’re not denying that there’s not a battle, but at least we’re having it.”

While Pearl, a senior fellow at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute (AFPI), remained noncommittal on his future support for Vance, the former Auburn coach reiterated his support for President Donald Trump amid his diplomatic efforts with Iran, despite the ongoing negotiations causing alarm among pro-Israel Republicans.

“I’m optimistic about President Trump and what he’s doing [in the Middle East]. I believe he’s trying as best he can to shift gears because he doesn’t want to be impeached all day, every day,” Pearl said. “We’ve got a chance to keep the House. We’re going to keep the Senate. He’s trying to see if we can put this war on hold, get the economy going again, start reaping the benefits of unleashed oil, see if they can start to get gas prices down and food costs down.”

Pearl predicted that Iran would continue to violate its ongoing ceasefire with the U.S. as part of the 60-day memorandum of understanding, forcing Trump to eventually respond by restarting military operations and abandoning peace talks.

“We recognize how crazy the Democrats are, and maybe we can maintain what numbers we have on Capitol Hill,” Pearl told JI. “I understand what he’s doing. I think at the end of the day, after the midterms, he’s going to do what he needs to do.”

“The Iranians are gonna continue to show everybody who they are,” he added. “President Trump, after the midterms, is going to save the world.”

Pearl, who declined to run for Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) seat after the outgoing senator announced his bid for Alabama governor last spring, told JI that he was motivated to get more involved in pro-Israel activism despite not seeking public office because he is alarmed the level of antisemitism domestically.

“What happened to me over the last couple of years is this: I stopped waking up every morning and going to bed every night thinking about how to beat Kentucky and win an SEC championship, and I started waking up and going to bed thinking about our country beginning to see this rising antisemitism that I had never seen before,” Pearl said. “I realized that the SEC is no longer my opponent. People that hate this country and people that hate Israel, those are my opponents.”

“I’m less concerned about Israel’s survival than I am about what I’m seeing in this country,” he continued. “People say: don’t talk about religion and politics. They say it all the time. Well, as a result, we don’t know how to talk about religion and politics.”

In addition to releasing an essay for AFPI in February defending Trump’s decision to launch the war in Iran as an “America First” approach, Pearl said he has appeared at 76 pro-Israel events across the country since January, connecting with as many Republican and pro-Israel political operatives and speaking to as many young Americans as possible as he looks to increase his visibility as a political activist.

He told JI he planned to assess at the end of the year his next professional steps. He said he “loves” his work with USIEA, which involves leading a $3 million annual fundraising effort, and noted that the House speaker offered support for Israel asserting full sovereignty over the West Bank — which Pearl refers to by its biblical name, Judea and Samaria — during an USIEA-organized trip to the settlement while visiting Israel last August.

“I want to do advocacy for our country. I want to do advocacy for Israel. I’m just trying to figure it out. Right now, I say yes to almost everything and no to almost nothing that comes my way,” Pearl said. “I’m going to sit back at the end of the year and ask myself what’s working and what’s not.”